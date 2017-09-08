Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Launches Its Largest Fulfilment Centre in India, in Hyderabad

 
08 September 2017
Amazon Launches Its Largest Fulfilment Centre in India, in Hyderabad

Highlights

  • Amazon's new centre in Hyderabad covers over 400,000 sq ft
  • It is the 5th fulfilment center in Telangana & the largest in the country
  • Amazon has a storage capacity up to 3.3 million cubic feet in Telangana

E-commerce giant Amazon Thursday announced the opening its largest fulfilment centre in the country in Hyderabad.

Located at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the centre covers over 400,000 sq. ft. with close to 2.10 million cubic ft. It is the fifth fulfilment center in Telangana and the largest in the country.

With this, Amazon has a storage capacity up to 3.3 million cubic feet in Telangana, vice president, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, Akhil Saxena said, without revealing the investment figure into the centre.

"We have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both, customers and sellers," Saxena told a press conference.

"With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in Hyderabad in Telangana, we strongly believe that we will be able to better serve our customers with one-day and two-day delivery.

The FC (fulfilment centre) will enable sellers to use local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow their businesses," Saxena said.

With more than 10,000 sellers in Telangana, the selection offered by sellers in the state for immediate delivery has grown more than 120 percent this year as against last year, he said.

To a query, he said Amazon Pantry bulk packs of monthly and weekly grocery and household essentials is currently test piloted in Hyderabad.

Amazon currently has 41 fulfilment centres in 13 states with a storage capacity of 13 million sq ft, he said.

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Amazon Launches Its Largest Fulfilment Centre in India, in Hyderabad
 
 

