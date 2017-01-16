Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Amazon India to Create Over 7,500 Temporary Jobs Ahead of Great Indian Sale

 
16 January 2017
Amazon India to Create Over 7,500 Temporary Jobs Ahead of Great Indian Sale

Amazon.in will create well over 7,500 temporary jobs for its upcoming sale, and these positions will mostly be in logistics to ensure smooth deliveries.

Amazon.in will host its 'Great Indian Sale' between January 20-22, 2017.

"We have opened more than 7,500 seasonal roles for our upcoming Great Indian Sale. These roles will be available at 27 Fulfilment Centres, over 100 delivery stations and close to 15 sort centres across the country," Amazon India Vice President - India Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena told PTI.

He added that throughout the year, Amazon.in generates thousands of seasonal job opportunities, as well as opportunities for long term career development.

Amazon Announces Plan to Create 100,000 Jobs in the US

"Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway and will be trained for the upcoming sale. We are excited to welcome these new personnel," he said.

Locked in an intense battle for leadership in the Indian e-commerce market with local rivals like Flipkart and Snapdeal, Amazon.in has aggressively invested in expanding its infrastructure and delivery capabilities.

The company has invested in six new Fulfilment Centres (FCs) last year, taking the total number of operational FCs to 27 in 10 states.

"The infrastructure that has been built helps thousands of sellers reach millions of new customers across the country.

It has also enabled Amazon.in to offer faster and quicker delivery of products to more pin codes," he said.

The US-based Amazon has committed investments worth over $5 billion for its India operations.

