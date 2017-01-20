Amazon India's Great Indian Sale 2017 has begun, and the company has launched various offers and price cuts on smartphones, accessories, and other consumer electronics. Amazon India is also offering some exclusive deals for it Prime members as well. Smartphones on offer as part of Amazon India's Great Indian Sale 2017 include the Moto G4 Plus, OnePlus 3T, Moto G4 Play, and the Moto X Force, among others.

As part of the sale, Amazon India is pushing exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members. The first such deal Amazon sale on the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, which will be available at Rs. 8,999 on the first day. This deal will only be active from 9.30am to 10.30am IST for Amazon India Prime members only. Apart from this offer, there will be deals on Xbox One 1TB Console Tom Clancy's The Division Bundle and the Xbox One 1TB Console 3 Games Holiday Bundle, which will be available at Rs. 24,990 each from 1.30 to 2.30pm IST as part of Amazon India's Great Indian Sale 2017.

Amazon India Prime members get access to top deals 30 minutes before non-Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with Musafir.com to send 10 lucky couples shopping on the Amazon app during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 to an all-expense paid trip to Europe. 10 lucky customers also stand the chance to win one Renault Kwid car each during the Amazon sale.

Other deals and offers part of the Amazon India sale include the Moto G4 Plus 16GB variant, which will be available at Rs. 11,499. The 32GB variant however, is priced at Rs. 13,999, the same as its usual listing price. The Moto X Force 32GB, on the other hand, receives a Rs. 5,000 discount as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 offers, and is up for grabs at just Rs. 21,999. The Moto G4 Play gets a Rs. 1,000 discount from its usual Amazon India listing price, and is now available at Rs. 7,999. The Lenovo Zuk Z1 gets a Rs. 2,500 discount from its usual Rs. 13,499 price, and will be available at Rs. 10,999 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017.

The OnePlus 3T doesn't receive any price cut, but Amazon India is offering an extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange during the sale. Furthermore, the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus gets a Rs. 1,000 discount, and can be purchased for Rs. 13,999 (JBL headphones will also be bundled in for free) as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017. Lastly, if you're looking for an iPhone, then the iPhone 5s 16GB is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 15,999 (usual price Rs. 18,749).

Amazon India sale offers also include the Canon EOS 1200D 18MP Digital SLR Camera at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 (usual price Rs. 26,499). Powerbanks, headsets, TVs, hard drives, pen drives, and other accessories are also listed with discounts and deals. You can check out all the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 deals.

For the three-day sale, Amazon India has partnered with State Bank of India to offer cashback to buyers on purchases beyond Rs. 4,999. The bank is offering 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 1,750) on purchases made via the Amazon app and 10 percent cashback on purchases made via the Amazon India website.

Amazon India is even pushing its Amazon Pay service by offering cashback to use its wallet service. For orders between Rs. 250 and Rs. 4,999, users can avail 10 percent cashback when they shop on the Amazon India website and 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 750) when they shop via the Amazon app during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017.

We recommend you shop via the app to make the most of the cashbacks on offer as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017. If you're a first time Amazon India user, ensure that you are registered on the site beforehand. Fill in your shipping address and save your card details on your Amazon account before you are ready to purchase to enable faster checkout during the Amazon India sale.