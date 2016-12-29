Amazon has just launched a new service called Sell as Individual, which allows you to sell your used goods. The service is currently only available in Bengaluru. With Sell as Individual, you can sell products locally in your city, and Amazon offers doorstep pick-up, packing, and delivery of used goods you're selling.

To sell a product, just go to the Sell as Individual page, and you have to fill in a small form, where you choose the category of the product, add a photo, price, and the pickup details. Although there is a city selector in a drop-down menu, Bengaluru is the only option in that menu for now.

Once you've made your listing, the product is listed on Amazon.in (as a used product), at the price you have listed. Other customers can now shop for it as usual, and make the purchase. Amazon will then email you once the product is sold, and schedule a pickup.

It will then come, collect the product, package it, and ship it to the buyer. In case the product it returned by the buyer, Amazon will ship it back to you, at no charge. Once the sale is completed, Amazon will transfer the money to you - minus a small fee.

Its charges seem pretty reasonable - for items under Rs. 1,000 the fee is Rs. 10, for up to Rs. 5,000 it becomes Rs. 50, and for items of greater value, the fee is Rs. 100.

To promote the service, Amazon is also offering Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance, if you sell five books, video games, movies, or music; or, if you sell one mobile phone, tablet, or laptop.

Interestingly, the FAQ, terms and conditions, and other links on the Sell as Individual page lead you to links on the Junglee website. On Junglee too, there is now a banner ad for Sell as Individual, and the sell button in Junglee's navigation takes you to the same sell page.

Amazon had launched Junglee in 2012 before its entry to India, as a price comparison website that helped discover sites across different e-commerce platforms.

In 2014, Junglee and Quikr partnered to show pre-owned product listings, and then in June 2016, Junglee launched a pilot to directly facilitate the sale of used goods. It would appear that the company is now folding this part of the business into Amazon, though we're seeking official confirmation of this point from Amazon.