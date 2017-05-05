Amazon India on Friday announced an expansion of its Prime subscription's benefits, with the introduction of Amazon Family global programme in India. The company claims it will help Amazon Prime members find what they are looking for at the best price, while also guiding them through the trials of new parenthood. Also unveiled was the Amazon Baby Wish List, for all customers.

With Amazon Family, Prime members will get exclusive discount coupons pm daily household items, baby products, toys, personal care products, groceries, and more. The company chooses to highlight 15 percent discount on diaper subscriptions from leading brands. Amazon Family members can also get personalised recommendations based on their child's age. It has a dedicated storefront.

On the other hand, Amazon Baby Wish List is open to all customers, and is said to help expecting and new parents create a list of items they'll need for their baby. The Baby Wish List store has curated and recommended checklists and buying guides that could be used by the new parents to make an informed decision on the required products for their little one, the company says, adding that parents can create lists from products across relevant categories such as baby care, toys, strollers, cribs baby apparel, maternity wear, among others.

The company adds that the Amazon Baby Wish List provides savings thanks to a 10 percent Amazon Pay Balance cashback if customers shop for products above Rs. 5,000 from their Baby Wish List. Prime members will get an additional benefit of 15 percent cashback. The company notes that both Amazon Family and Baby Wish List come with guides that help navigating new parenthood.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Srivastava, Director, Category Management, Amazon India said "We are constantly trying to improve our shopping experience and work backwards from customer needs. With the launch of Amazon Family and Baby Wish List, we want to cater to the new and expecting parents. Customers are going to be delighted by the convenience and ease of access to such a vast selection of baby products, apart from the hassle free shopping experience. We have curated the store with the best products across well-known brands to help expand selection for customers."