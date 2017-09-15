US-based e-tailer Amazon has set up a digital imaging studio in India - its third such space globally after New York and London - to support its burgeoning fashion business in the country.

Spread over 44,000 sq ft, the space will allow Amazon India's sellers (right from international brands like Marks and Spencer to smaller players) access digital imaging facilities.

The studio in Gurugram has 16 individual high-tech photography bays, a large editorial suite, video editing facilities and creative spaces.

Some of Amazon India's fulfilment centres allow sellers to get professionally-shot pictures of the products taken before they are listed on the e-commerce platform.

"All of our efforts we've made for this studio in terms of technology, scale and talent are designed to deliver high quality imagery," Amazon India Head Fashion Arun Sirdeshmukh told reporters here.

He added that the fashion category is growing at a strong pace for Amazon India and is one of its largest segments.

"The studio will also help strengthen our relationships across the entire industry - with brands, designers and creative talent," he said.

Sirdeshmukh, however, declined to comment on the investment details related to the studio.

Amazon has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion in the Indian market. It has already set up over 40 large-scale warehouses in the country and has pumped in significant money into ramping up logistics infrastructure.

This year alone, the US-based firm has pumped in over Rs. 2,000 crores in its India operations as it looks to consolidate its position in the country and fend off local rivals like Flipkart.