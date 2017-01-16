Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday

 
16 January 2017
Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday

Highlights

  • The sale will begin on January 20
  • It will go on for three days
  • Amazon is offering cashback on Amazon Pay

The start of the year is usually filled up with already broken resolutions and massive sales. Almost all retail outlets have put up flat discounts, and online marketplace Amazon is joining the bandwagon. Amazon India has announced that it is hosting the Great Indian Sale from January 20 to January 22, where many discounted products and offers will be up for grabs.

The company will list offers and price cuts on consumer electronics, home, kitchen, daily essentials, and fashion categories. Amazon India has paired up with State Bank of India to offer 15 percent cashback on app purchases and 10 percent cashback on website purchases with its debit and credit cards. The e-commerce company is even pushing its Amazon Pay service by offering 15 percent cashback for all purchases done with the wallet.

Like all Amazon sales, there will be lightning deals, so expect the best bargains to go out of stock real soon. We recommend you shop from the app to make the most of the card cashback offer listed above. If you're a first time Amazon India user, ensure that you are registered on the site beforehand. Fill in your shipping address and save your card details before the sale starts to enable faster checkout.

Ahead of the sale, the company has listed some discounts, such as 16 percent off on the Moto G4 (16GB), 7 percent off on the Moto G4 (32GB), and 21 percent off on the Moto X Force. Other electronics on sale ahead of the main sale include the AmazonBasics In-Ear Headphones with mic and the Amkette Rapid Car Charger 3.1A with Dual-USB Ports.

Amazon India expects a huge turnout for its sale, and is looking to mass hire to smooth deliveries. The company said it will create well over 7,500 temporary jobs for its upcoming sale, and these positions will mostly be in logistics to ensure no-hassle in deliveries. These roles are seasonal and do not offer a permanent spot as an employee.

