The sale has unofficially begun! Both Amazon and Flipkart have announced dates for their next big sales to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day. The two e-commerce bigwigs will start their sales on Wednesday, August 9 and offer discounts on products across various categories. While the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will last till August 11, Amazon Great Indian Sale will continue for one more day and end on 11:59pm IST on August 12. Of course, there will be early access to top deals for Prime members also in the Amazon sale, along with "blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices." Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon sale offers and deals, and more details are expected as the sale draws near.

Amazon sale offers on mobile phones

In the Amazon sale, customers can get up to 40 percent discount mobiles and accessories, including up to 35 percent off on iPhones, and up to Rs. 5,000 discount on Lenovo smartphones. There will be discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, and Moto phones, and up to Rs. 1,000 off on Honor models. Up to 15 percent will slashed off Coolpad phones' prices, while InFocus phones will be up to 7 percent cheaper.

Amazon sale offers on TVs, laptops, and more

Samsung and BPL TVs will have their prices slashed by up to 35 percent, while Sanyo and TCL televisions will have discounts of up to 33 percent and 15 percent, respectively. There will be a Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer on TVs for Prime members, under which customers will get a 24-inch TCL television free on purchasing a 55-inch TCL P2M television. On the TV category overall, the discounts go up to 40 percent. Laptops by Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP will be up to 20 percent cheaper in the Amazon sale. Intel Core i3 (sixth generation) laptops will start at Rs. 22,990, and exchange offers on laptops and TVs will provide discounts of up to Rs. 15,000.

JBL speakers will have minimum discount of 45 percent, while F&D models will have discounts up to 40 percent. Similarly, Philips and Sony speakers will have discounts of up to 45 percent and 30 percent, respectively. There will be discounts of up to 60 percent on headphones brands such as Bose, Sony, Philips, Skullcandy etc. On headphones by Sennheiser, the discount is up to 50 percent. Games such as FIFA, Call of Duty and Counterstrike will carry discounts of up to 60 percent, while HTC Vive VR headset will be Rs. 5,000 cheaper in the sale.

TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and Digisol routers will have discounts of up to 50 percent, and powerbanks by Intex, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and Lenovo will be up to 65 percent cheaper. Gaming consoles will have minimum discount of Rs. 2,000, while Apple Watch models will be up to 20 percent cheaper. Fitbit trackers will have discounts of up to 30 percent, while Samsung weables will have a flat Rs. 2,000 discount. There will be discounts of up to 75 percent off on software products, up to 50 percent on home entertainment products and PC accessories, up to 45 percent on tablets and cameras, and up to 35 percent on printers and cartridges.

Amazon sale cashback offers

As part of the Amazon sale, there will be "Amazon Pay Balance only deals" on products by Samsung, Bose, Fitbit, LG and others, with instant 10-15 percent cashback. Customers topping up their Amazon Pay balance between August 4 and August 12 will get extra 15 percent cashback; the top-up recharge needs to be of minimum Rs. 500, and the maximum cashback will be Rs. 300. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail additional cashback of 15 percent on app and 10 percent on the website during the sale. Amazon says that there will be a 5 percent cashback on all email gift cards and up to 20 percent off on gift cards from BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Pantaloons, and Joyalukkas.

On Amazon app, customers will be able to play 'Guess Who' and solve puzzles in order to get a "sneak peek" at the products that will go on a deal during the actual sale event, the company said. The programme will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app. Customers making purchases in the Amazon sale from the official app stand a chance to win iPhone 7 128GB (Black, Red, Silver and Rose Gold) as well as (up to 10) Bali trips from Goomo.com.