12 May 2017
Highlights

  • Amazon sale continues heavy discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE
  • Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy On8, OnePlus 3 available with discounts, exchange
  • There are discounts on TVs across price ranges in the Amazon sale

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is in full swing, and discounts continue on products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, etc. The Amazon sale offers on the second day add a few new phones to the roster, and give customers deals and discounts on the likes of iPhone 6s, Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy On8, and more. Of course, the best offers from Day 1 of the Amazon sale are available too, so you have a lot of choice on smartphones alone. Then there are the discounts on TVs by BPL, Samsung and LG, as well as accessories such as wireless routers, headphones, and USB drives, among others.

Amazon sale offers on mobile phones

The Amazon sale continues to be bullish on iPhones, with the iPhone 6s 32GB - which usually sells for around Rs. 37,000 - available for Rs. 34,999; on top of this is the exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,002. The iPhone 7 price continues to be at its lowest yet under the Amazon sale, with the 32GB variant selling for Rs. 43,999 with additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,002. iPhone 5s 16GB and iPhone SE 16GB are selling for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively, along with exchange discounts of up to Rs. 11,002.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: How to Get the Best Deals

Moto fans can check out the Amazon sale offer on the Moto Z, which is down to Rs. 34,999, meaning Rs. 5,000 off over its listing price; moreover, you can exchange your old smartphone for a discount of up to 11,002. Samsung Galaxy On8 (Rs. 12,740, up to Rs. 9,512 exchange discount), and Galaxy On5 Pro (Rs. 7,240, up to Rs. 5,700 exchange discount) each have Rs. 750 off their standard price tag. Moto G5 has Rs. 1,000 shaved off its price tag too, and exchange discounts of up to Rs. 8,600.

Then there’s the OnePlus 3, which gets a Rs. 1,000 discount in the Amazon sale over its regular price tag of Rs. 27,999, along with the exchange discount of Rs. 11,002. Of course, the OnePlus 3T is an option too; there’s no discount on its price tag, but you can get up to Rs. 11,002 off its price if you exchange an old smartphone.

Amazon sale offers on TVs, and other products

The 32-inch HD-ready BPL TV, priced at Rs. 19,990, can be purchased for Rs. 13,990 in the Amazon sale, while a similar LG TV can be purchased for Rs. 17,599, a discount of Rs. 7,301 over its standard price, and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,000. For those looking for a large-screen full-HD TV at a heavy discount, the Amazon sale has the 43-inch Sanyo model at Rs. 24,490 (Rs. 9,500 off) in a Lightning Deal, while the 40-inch BPL Full-HD TV can be purchased for Rs. 25,490 (a discount of Rs. 4,500), and additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,000. There’s Rs. 7,500 off on the 32-inch Samsung Full-HD TV with 3-year warranty, so the model can be grabbed at Rs. 22,500. The 43-inch LG smart TV can be purchased for Rs. 36,990 as part of an Amazon sale Lightning Deal.

In other Amazon sale deals, you can look at the Kindle Paperwhite, which can be purchased at Rs. 8,999 (Rs. 2,000 off its standard price) and comes with free Kindle Unlimited subscription worth Rs. 999. The TP-Link 300Mbps Wi-Fi router can be purchased at Rs. 849 (standard price Rs. 1,099), while the 32GB SanDisk Ultra Dual USB drive and Samsung EVO Plus 32GB microSD card can be purchased at Rs. 799 and Rs. 749, respectively. For audio products, Rs. 14,533 Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 wireless earphones can be purchased for Rs. 12,999, while the Rs. 999 boAT BassHeads 225 are available at Rs. 449 under Lightning Deals.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale continues till May 14, the same day the Flipkart Big 10 Sale starts. However, if you are in the market for electronics, then you need to wait till May 15 for the Flipkart sale deals.

