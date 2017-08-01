Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Great Indian Sale to Feature Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, and More: What You Need to Know

 
01 August 2017
Amazon Great Indian Sale to Feature Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, and More: What You Need to Know

Highlights

  • The sale will start from August 9
  • Amazon Pay Balance only deals to be available during sale
  • You can play "Guess Who" game on app for sneak peek at deals

Amazon has announced that the e-retail website will be organising its Great Indian Sale from 12am IST (midnight) on August 9 to 11.59pm IST on August 12 in order to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day. As part of the sale, the website will be offering "blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices," the company said in its release.

While the website will be offering deals on a range of brands across categories, Amazon Prime members will be getting exclusive Prime-only deals apart from 30 minutes Early Access to Top Deals. Amazon India will be offering "Amazon Pay Balance only deals" as part of the Great Indian Sale and customers topping up their Amazon Pay balance starting August 4 will get extra 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 300, the company said in its release.

"Amazon.in is also offering 'Amazon Pay balance only deals' on Apparel, Storage and Home with instant 10-15 percent cashback! When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience," it said.

SBI credit and debit card holders can avail additional cashback of 15 percent on app and 10 percent on the website during the sale. On Amazon app, customers will be able to play 'Guess Who' and solve puzzles in order to get a "sneak peek" at the products that will go on a deal during the actual sale event, the company said. The programme will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app.

"Customers who shop on the app will also be eligible for exciting travel offers from goomo.com like all-expense paid trips to Bali," the company said. Amazon says that there will be a 5 percent cashback on all email gift cards and up to 20 percent off on gift cards from BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Pantaloons, and Joyalukkas.

As part of the Great Indian Sale, Amazon India will be offering discounts on brands including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister, Vero Moda, BPL, Micromax, TCL, Lenovo, HP, IFB, Bosch,D'Décor, McAfee, and Kaspersky among others.

