The Amazon Great Indian Sale kicked off Thursday with deals across on popular product lines such as smartphones, laptops, accessories, TVs, fashion, and consumer durables. The Amazon sale brings several great deals on popular smartphones by Apple, Samsung, Moto, and Coolpad, while access to the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is reserved only for Amazon Prime members. There are also deals on laptops such as MacBook Air 13, Lenovo IdeaPad 110 laptop, as well as models by Asus and HP, throughout the day as part of the Lightning Deals. Here’s a look at the best Amazon sale offers you should look at:

iPhone 7 32GB, priced at Rs. 60,000 and available for as low at Rs. 47,999 as part of an exchange offer, can be purchased at Rs. 43,999 as part of the Amazon sale offers. On top of the discounted price, the e-commerce player is providing discount of up to Rs. 11,002 on exchange of an old smartphone. The iPhone 7 128GB variant, priced around Rs. 56,000 on non-sale days, is listed at Rs. 52,999 and also comes with exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,002.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is available at Rs. 25,999 as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale offers, down Rs. 2,000 from its launch price of Rs. 27,999. Similarly, the Moto G4 Plus (Rs. 11,499 in the sale, and up to Rs. 9,112 exchange discount) and Coolpad Note 5 with 32GB storage (Rs. 9,999, and exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,662) are available at discounts of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000, respectively. There is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,002 on the OnePlus 3T, even though its price tag remains steady at Rs. 29,999. As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be available to Amazon Prime members at Rs. 5,999 starting 3pm IST on Thursday under the ongoing Amazon sale.

Coming to laptop offers as part of the Amazon Lightning Deals, the MacBook Air 13 with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is available at Rs. 51,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 56,000. Similarly, there is a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Apple Watch Series 1 42mm model with black Sport Band, available at Rs. 21,999 under a Lightning Deal, while the 38mm model can be purchased at Rs. 19,999.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale comes with discounts on TVs as well, with Rs. 9,500 off on the Sanyo 43-inch full-HD LED TV, which can now be purchased for Rs. 24,490. Similarly, the 55-inch TCL Ultra-HD smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 45,990 in the Amazon sale, a discount of Rs. 3,000.

There’s a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (now Rs. 8,999), and Rs. 999 off on the All-New Kindle (now Rs. 5,000). Both come with a free 6-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. Prime members buying the new Amazon Fire Stick will get back Rs. 499 in Amazon Pay balance.

The Seagate 1TB external hard drive, priced at Rs. 7,999, is available at discounted price of Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Similarly, the SanDisk Ultra 16GB microSD card can be purchased for Rs. 419, down from its Rs. 675 price tag. There’s also a flat 20 percent discount on Fitbit fitness trackers, and a minimum 40 percent off on JBL headphones and speakers.