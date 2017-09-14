The next Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts on September 21 and will continue till September 24. These Amazon sale dates, unsurprisingly, set up a clash with the next Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which commences on September 20 and ends on September 24. Even though the Amazon sale will be open to everyone on September 21, Prime members will get early access to the deals, starting at noon September 20. Notably, the website will be providing over 6,000 offers on Amazon exclusive products as part of the sale.

Amazon sale offers

According to the banner on the e-commerce site's website, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer over 40,000 offers across 4 days, with new deals every hour. The online marketplace says that there will be over 500 offers on mobiles and over 2,500 offers on electronic items. There will be over 10,000 offers on home appliances and 300,000 offers on Amazon Fashion items.

Amazon India also says that as part of Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to avail up to 40 percent discount on mobiles from companies including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, LG, and more. There will be up to 60 percent discount on Amazon Basics products as well as electronic items.

Laptops will carry discounts up to 20 percent in the Amazon sale, while TVs be up to 40 percent cheaper. Cameras and accessories will have up to 55 percent off on their prices, whereas PC accessories will have discounts up to 60 percent. Printers and networking devices will be up to 60 percent and 35 percent, respectively. The Amazon sale will also provide discounts on wearables (up to 40 percent), powerbanks (up to 65 percent), storage devices (up to 50 percent), and headphones & speakers (up to 60 percent), as well as offers worth Rs. 5,000 on Kindle devices.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to get 10 percent cash back on HDFC debit and credit cards. They will also be able to avail 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 500) by using Amazon Pay (minimum topup balance Rs. 500. Further, there will also be no-cost EMI and exchange offers available as part of the sale. There will also be an Amazon App Jackpot contest with prizes over Rs. 2 lakh to be won.