Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon FreeTime Service Aims to Help Parents Monitor and Talk to Kids

 
13 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon FreeTime Service Aims to Help Parents Monitor and Talk to Kids

Amazon is introducing new tools to help parents see what their kids are doing on the company's Fire tablets. As a bonus, the e-commerce giant says its service will also help spark discussions about the books kids read and the videos they watch.

Parents first have to sign up with Amazon's FreeTime service, a set of tools for pre-approving how much time kids spend on a tablet and what they do with it. The FreeTime service is free, as is the new dashboard tool.

Then they'll be able to view each child's activities through Amazon's website. Information will include the amount of time spent on e-books, videos, apps and web browsing. Parents will also see 90 days' worth of details such as the specific books read and videos watched - and how long the child spent on each.

The service will also suggest some questions and activities, with open-ended questions designed to avoid classic single-word responses from kids. For the book "Captain Awesome vs. Nacho Cheese Man," for instance, suggested discussion topics include questioning assumptions and assessing the role incorrect assumptions have on friendships.

The dashboard tool also works with FreeTime Unlimited, a $3-and-up monthly subscription that offers access to books, videos and other digital items that Amazon deems appropriate for children at various ages. With regular FreeTime, parents only have access to their own Amazon library of digital purchases.

Tags: Amazon FreeTime, Amazon Prime, Apps, Internet
Ola Partners Maharashtra Government to Launch 'Mumbai Darshan' Service
Unboxed Mobiles
Amazon FreeTime Service Aims to Help Parents Monitor and Talk to Kids
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Rivals Using Unfair Means to Stop Customer Exits, Reliance Jio Tells TRAI
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Teaser Released Ahead of Launch on April 19
  3. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  4. Google's New App for India Bundles Local Services Like Faasos, Urban Clap
  5. Moto C, Moto C Plus Images and Specifications Leaked
  6. Sony Xperia XA1 With 23-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 19,990
  7. Vodafone Offers 4GB of Free Data to Existing Subscribers Upgrading to 4G
  8. How to Link Your Aadhaar to Your PAN
  9. Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto Z2 Spotted in Leaked Press Renders
  10. Airtel's New 4K Set-Top Box Comes With Netflix and Inbuilt Chromecast
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.