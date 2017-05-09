Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

09 May 2017
Amazon is giving its voice-enabled Echo speaker a touch screen and video-calling capabilities as it competes with Google's efforts at bringing "smarts" to the home.

The new device, called Echo Show, goes on sale on June 28 for $230.

The market for voice-assisted speakers is small but growing. Research firm eMarketer expects usage of the speakers to more than double, with nearly 36 million Americans using such a device at least once a month by year's end.

Amazon's Echo is expected to continue its dominance, with a share of nearly 71 percent, though eMarketer expects Google's Home speaker to cut into that share in the coming years.

Amazon says it's also bringing calling and messaging features to its existing Echo and Echo Dot devices and the Alexa app for phones.

