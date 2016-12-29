Amazon has announced a Digital Day sale in the US that kicks off at 12am PST on Friday. The retailer says consumers will be able to enjoy discounts up to 80 percent on video game titles, up to 50 percent off on top movies and TV shows, and up to 75 percent off on digital comics. Also on discount are music and apps.

The Amazon Digital Day sale is 24 hours long, and the company is touting it as a way get digital content for all the gadgets you bought in the holiday season. It includes offers on Dragonball Xenoverse, Destiny: Rise of Iron, Vainglory, Despicable Me: Minion Rush, Crossy Road, UFC Fight Pass, Disney Story Central, Powerpuff Girls Flipped Out, FIFA 17, Rocket League, Titanfall 2, Comixology, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2016, Office Suite, Intuit Turbotax, Qello Concerts, Frozen Free Fall Icy Shot, Star Wars Commander, Superstar Soccer Goal, Texture, and H&R Block.

Ahead of the Digital Day sale on Friday, the company is also touting the Digital Deals Week, offers on games, music, movies, software, and books that are available now ahead of the main sale on Friday.

The offers ahead of Digital Day include V is for Vengeance (Kinsey Millhone Book 22), Rosetta Stone French Level 1-5 Set, Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Audible Gold [Digital Membership], Travel + Leisure Magazine, Emergency 2017, War Dogs, Avengers vs. X-Men: Collected Edition, Tapestry, Reader's Digest, Metro Redux, The Boss, Annihilation (Book 3), The Piano Guys, Star Trek Beyond, Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1: The Parker Luck, Come Rain or Come Shine (A Mitford Novel), Walls, Saints Row the Third - The Full Package, The Martian, and X-Men: Apocalypse.