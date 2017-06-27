Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Says Excited to Keep Investing in India After Meeting PM Modi

 
27 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Says Excited to Keep Investing in India After Meeting PM Modi

Highlights

  • PM Modi on Sunday met with CEOs of 20 leading American firms
  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos lauded PM Modi's efforts during his meet with him
  • He further assured to keep investing in India in future

American online retail giant Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of $5 billion in India, will "keep investing and growing in India", its chief Jeff Bezos has said.

After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bezos tweeted: "Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing."

Bezos was among the 20 US business leaders who interacted with Modi as part of a roundtable interaction. Others in the group included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google's Sunder Pichai, John Chambers from Cisco, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Ajay Banga from MasterCard.

Amazon, which has recently completed four years of operations in India, is locked in an intense battle for leadership with homegrown e-tailer Flipkart.

The company has been aggressively investing in setting up fulfilment centres across India to ensure speedy delivery to consumers. It has 41 such warehouses across 13 states.

Its seller base in the country has also increased to 2 lakh currently, from 100 in 2013.

Previously, Bezos has said the company will keep investing in the Indian market to strengthen technology and infrastructure.

"Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers... It's still Day 1 for e-commerce in India, and I assure you that we'll keep investing in technology and infrastructure," Bezos had said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon India, Jeff Bezos, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi in US, Internet
Google, Microsoft Among Firms Urging US Court to Back Gay Workers
Redmi Note 4
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Says Excited to Keep Investing in India After Meeting PM Modi
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Available Online, WhatsApp's New Features, More: Your 360 Daily
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  4. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  5. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  6. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  7. WhatsApp Looks Set to Bundle Shared Media, Refresh Call Screen
  8. OnePlus 5 Review
  9. Flipkart Partners HP, Intel, Microsoft on Rs. 999 per Month Laptop Offer
  10. Airtel Extends 30GB Data Offer for Postpaid Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.