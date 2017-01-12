Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Canada Fined $1.1 Million Over Pricing Practices

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Canada Fined $1.1 Million Over Pricing Practices

The Canadian branch of US online retailer Amazon will pay CAD 1.1 million ($836,967 or roughly Rs. 5.7 crores) over allegedly misleading pricing on its website, the government said Wednesday.

The Competition Bureau, after a months-long investigation of Amazon pricing practices between May 2014 and May 2016, concluded that the company's common practice of comparing its prices to a regular price, or "list price," suggesting savings for consumers, was misleading.

The agency determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices for its Canadian website without verifying that those prices were accurate.

(Also see: Amazon Halts Sales of Indian Flag Doormat After Visa Threat)

"These claims created the impression that prices for items offered on www.amazon.ca were lower than prevailing market prices," the Canadian antitrust watchdog agency said in a statement.

Amazon will pay a CAD 1 million penalty and CAD 100,000 towards the Competition Bureau's costs as part of an agreement settling the agency's concerns, it said.

The agency noted that Amazon had already changed the way it advertises list prices on its Canadian website to accurately represent the savings available to consumers.

The new policies "have had an effect beyond the Canadian website, including on savings claims for products sold on www.amazon.com," Amazon's US website, it added.

Tags: Amazon, Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada Fine, Internet
Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
India, US Sign Agreement on Cyber-Security Cooperation
Micromax Bolt Q381
Amazon Canada Fined $1.1 Million Over Pricing Practices
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  3. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  4. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  5. Lenovo P2 Review
  6. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  7. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  10. Apologise or We Cancel Visas, Sushma Swaraj Warns Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.