Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Bows to EU's Demands on Ebooks

 
04 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Amazon Bows to EU's Demands on Ebooks

The EU said Thursday that Amazon had bowed to its demands and agreed to drop clauses requiring ebook publishers to disclose information about their deals with the US retail giant's rivals.

In order to avoid potentially huge fines, Amazon "will no longer enforce or introduce these clauses in agreements with publishers," the EU Commission said in a statement.

"The clauses may have led to less choice, less innovation and higher prices for consumers due to less overall competition" in the EU, it added.

In a battle dating back to 2015, the EU argued that Amazon's contracts with ebook publishers violated the bloc's anti-trust laws because publishers were required to reveal their other deals with rivals.

They were also compelled to give Amazon equal or better terms than they offered to rivals.

But Amazon has now agreed to amend those clauses, Brussels said.

Amazon said in a statement it was "pleased" to have reached an agreement with the commission.

"We will continue working to help authors and publishers reach more readers, improve the digital reading experience, and bring our customers the best possible prices and selection," it added.

The case ends as Amazon is fighting a far bigger anti-trust case with the European Commission over its tax affairs in Luxembourg.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Amazon, EU, Ebooks, Internet
OnePlus 5 Specifications Leak Tips 3600mAh Battery, Dual Rear Camera Setup
As iPhone Sales Stall, Kings and Dragons Are Apple's China Growth Drivers
HotDeals 360
Amazon Bows to EU's Demands on Ebooks
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
  2. Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
  3. Xiaomi Offers Discounts in Exchange for Recycling Your Old Electronics
  4. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  5. Google Pixel Phones Now Available With Rs. 13,000 Cash Back - Literally
  6. 'World's Smallest 4G Android Smartphone' Launched With Android 7.0 Nougat
  7. Sachin Tendulkar-Inspired Phone Launched by the Master Blaster Himself
  8. OnePlus 5 Tipped to Sport 3600mAh Battery, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. WhatsApp for Android Relocates Video Calling, Attachment Buttons
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.