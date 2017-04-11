Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Audio Sale Sees Discounts on Products From JBL, Bose, Sennheiser, and More

 
11 April 2017
Amazon Audio Sale Sees Discounts on Products From JBL, Bose, Sennheiser, and More

Highlights

  • Discounts available for products across price ranges
  • Site offering hefty discounts on various brands
  • Discounted prices on range of audio products

Amazon India is on Tuesday hosting its Amazon Audio Sale. and as part of the offering, the site has made audio products from companies like JBL, Bose, Audio Technica, Sony, Sennheiser, and Philips, among others, available at discounted prices. If you are looking to buy some audio products, this might be a great chance to grab them at affordable prices.

Talking first about the affordable segment, Audio Technica ATH-COR150bk In-Ear Headphones are currently available on the website at Rs. 649 (usually priced at Rs. 999) as part of the sale. Skullcandy Rail S2LEZ-J569 In Ear Wired Earphones have been made available by the website at Rs. 315 (usually priced at Rs. 899) while AmazonBasics In-Ear Headphones are being offered by the site at Rs. 399 (usually priced at Rs. 499).

The Philips SHE3590WT/98 In-Ear Headphone is currently available at Rs. 369 (usually priced at Rs. 495). If you prefer Bluetooth speakers, you might want to opt for Portronics shell Bluetooth speaker, which is currently priced at Rs. 799 as part of sale but usually priced at Rs. 1,299. Philips SPA-60 2.0 Speaker System is also being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 619 (usually priced at Rs. 799).

Moving to a slightly higher price range, SoundMagic E10C In-Ear Headphones are available on Amazon India at Rs. 1,899 (usually priced at Rs. 3,199). Sony MDR-XB450 On-Ear Extra Bass Headphones are being offered at Rs. 2,190 as part of the sale.

The JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers are currently available on the website at a price tag of Rs. 2,899 (usually priced at Rs. 4,490).

Higher up in the price range, Sennheiser HD 598 SE Over-Ear Headphones are available at Rs. 7,999 (usually priced at Rs. 18,990). Sony SA-D100 4.1 Multimedia Speakers with Bluetooth are currently available at Rs. 8,222 (usually priced at Rs. 8,990). You can find rest of the deals at Amazon India's website.

Tags: Amazon Audio Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon India Sale, JBL, Bose, Audio Technica, Portronics, Philips, Headphones, Earphones, Bluetooth Speakers
Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 Headset With New, Softer Fabric Casing Launched
