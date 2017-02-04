Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Alibaba Group Expands Presence in Australia, New Zealand

 
04 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Alibaba Group Expands Presence in Australia, New Zealand

Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.

The group's billionaire founder Jack Ma, who spent time in Australia as a young man, said he hoped the e-commerce giant would help Australian and New Zealand businesses "share their world-famous products with billions of customers around the world".

There are more than 1,300 Australian and 400 New Zealand brands on Alibaba's Tmall and Tmall Global, the company said in a statement.

"Alibaba Group's vision for the ANZ region is to build the entire operating infrastructure needed to enable local businesses to expand globally," Maggie Zhou, the group's Australian and New Zealand Managing Director, said.

Further growth is planned in the areas of cloud computing, payments, digital entertainment and logistics, she said.

Alibaba also signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia Post aimed at streamlining logistics between Australia and China and developing the first Australian marketplace within Alibaba's Lazada eCommerce Network in Southeast Asia.

Ma met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney on Friday where the pair discussed trade, small-and-medium businesses and young business people.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Alibaba, Apps, Internet, E Commerce, Jack Ma
Snapchat Parent Files for IPO: 10 Things We Learnt From Snap's S-1 SEC Filing
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Alibaba Group Expands Presence in Australia, New Zealand
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers Mobile Internet Data at Rs. 36 Per GB
  2. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Reliance Jio Tops Coverage in India, Airtel Tops 4G Speed: Report
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  8. Apple to Make iPhone in India, Reliance Jio vs. Airtel, More: 360 Daily
  9. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Winstron Plant Said to Be the Sole iPhone Manufacturing Hub in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.