Alexa, Where Is Amazon Opening a New R&D Centre? Cambridge, England

 
06 May 2017
Amazon plans to open a new centre in the university city of Cambridge for scientists developing technologies including the Alexa digital assistant used in its Echo speakers.

Able to house more than 400 scientists and engineers when it opens in the autumn, the building underscores the US group's commitment to Britain, where Amazon said it has invested GBP 6.4 billion since 2010.

Amazon's existing centre in the city in the east of England, which sits at the heart of a regional technology hub known as “Silicon Fen”, will be used to develop Prime Air, its programme to use drones to deliver parcels to customers in 30 minutes or less after the new building opens, Amazon said on Thursday.

Like fellow US tech giants Google, Apple and Facebook, Amazon has continued to invest in Britain despite last year's vote to leave the European Union.

It has pledged to create 5,000 new roles across the country this year, bringing its workforce to 24,000.

“By the end of this year, we will have more than 1,500 innovation related roles here in Britain, working on everything from machine learning and drone technology to streaming video technology and Amazon Web Services,” Doug Gurr, UK country manager for Amazon, said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Echo, Cambridge, Science, Internet
