Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL Tieup for Digital Payments

Aiming to further boost digital payments in the country, Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

All 14,000 HPCL fuel stations will act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank, an official statement said.

"All Airtel Payments Bank customers would be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these 14,000 fuel stations like open new accounts, make cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transfer money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail based network that leverages over 300,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points," it added.

Shashi Arora, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement, "We are delighted to partner HPCL as part of our endeavour to build a robust and diverse merchant ecosystem that brings more digital payments avenues to our customers. We are, in particular, pleased to have these fuel outlets as our banking points. We are confident that this partnership will add to the growth of digital payments in the country and contribute to the Government's Digital India vision."

G S V Prasad, Executive Director - Retail at HPCL said in a statement, "We are pleased to join hands with Airtel Payments Bank to promote digital payments in the country and contribute to the government's digital India endeavour. Customer visiting our outlets will now be able to pay seamlessly for fuel purchases and will also be able to enjoy the added convenience of banking with Airtel Payments Bank. We are confident our customers will benefit significantly with this unique association.