Airtel has revised its broadband Internet plans. The new plans offer up to twice the data at the same monthly rentals, or as Airtel puts it - “up to 100 percent more data.” Airtel says that this is possible due to its new V-Fiber technology that claims to ‘deliver consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100Mbps to homes.’

Revised broadband plan prices were provided for the Delhi circle. The Rs. 899 plan now offers 60GB high speed data compared to 30GB earlier. The Rs.1,099 plan will now offer 90GB of high speed data compared to 50GB earlier. Similarly, the Rs.1,299 plan now offers 125GB compared to 75GB, the Rs.1,499 plan offers 160GB compared to 100GB earlier, and the Rs. 1,799 plan offers as much as 220GB of data. It’s worth noting that the Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,099 plans offer speed up to 16Mbps and 40 Mbps respectively, while the others offer speed up to 100Mbps.

Airtel says that similar large increments in data benefits have been affected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans. For new connections, Airtel will also install a Wi-Fi router in your home for free, and existing customers will be able to avail these benefits automatically within their current bill cycle itself.

In a statement, Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said, “Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital superhighway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like ‘V-Fiber’. At Airtel, our mission is to enable a superior digital experience and offer great value to our customers. Our customers can now add to their online experience with exciting speeds backed by unmatched service reliability. We believe these new plans will also drive the adoption of high speed broadband in the country.”

The My Airtel app will also let users check their data balance to keep a check on their Internet usage. To check plans for other cities head here.