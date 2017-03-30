Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in Hyderabad, 10 More Cities to Get It Soon

 
30 March 2017
ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in Hyderabad, 10 More Cities to Get It Soon

Highlights

  • 1TB of usage is priced at Rs. 5,999 per month
  • The 1Gbps wired service is available in Hyderabad
  • It will launch in 10 more cities soon

In a new development, ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of 1Gbps wired broadband Internet service in India. The first city to get such high speeds is Hyderabad, with a 1TB (terabyte) FUP cap on high-speed data priced at Rs. 5,999 per month. ACT Fibrenet has also announced that it plans to introduce its 1Gbps wired Internet service in 10 other Indian cities soon.

The company says that it is looking to target startups, retail outlets, and Internet companies, and claims that the new service will disrupt and lead technological growth in the country. With these speeds, users can download a full movie in a matter of seconds. Focused primarily in South India, ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd.) is the third largest non-telco ISP in India in the wired broadband category with a customer base of 1.2 million. Headquartered in Bangalore, it has operations in 11 cities across India.

Speaking on the launch, Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT Fibernet said in a statement, “With our citizens and the government moving towards the Digital India movement, high speed internet is the need of the hour. With the launch of our 1 Gbps broadband internet service, it gives me immense pride to turn this dream into reality. The city of Hyderabad is apt for our maiden launch as it has some of the best technology brands, educational institutions and a vibrant economy.We are confident this product will transform the way internet is now being consumed at large and this will fast track the government’s newest target to connect all its 23 million Telangana residents through the Internet by 2018”.

Reliance Jio is reportedly also testing its broadband fibre network to the home (FTTH) wired network, called Reliance Jio GigaFiber, in Pune and Mumbai. The Reliance Jio broadband's FTTH network will also offer network speeds of up to 1Gbps to subscribers, but there is no word on a commercial launch yet.

Tags: ACT Fibernet, ACT Fibernet 1Gbps Wired Network, Internet, Giga City, Hyderabad
Tasneem Akolawala

