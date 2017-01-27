Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Aadhaar Pay for Cashless Transactions to Be Launched Soon: Prasad

 
27 January 2017
Aadhaar Pay for Cashless Transactions to Be Launched Soon: Prasad

Highlights

  • With Aadhaar Pay, people will not require their phone for payment
  • 14 banks have come on board for Aadhaar Pay
  • BHIM has also been integrated with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

Government will soon roll out Aadhaar Pay service that will enable people to make and receive payments using their Aadhaar number and biometrics.

"We are going to start Aadhaar Pay. With this people will not require to carry their phone for payments. They can visit any merchant, share their Aadhaar number and verify themselves using biometrics to pay and receive money," Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.

As of now, 14 banks have come on board for Aadhaar Pay and the service will be launched soon, Prasad told reporters.

"We are in talks with other banks too. The service will be launched very soon," he informed.

Further, the Minister said, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform for making quick payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has also been integrated with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System on Thursday.

As BHIM App Downloads Touch 5 Million, Teething Problems Hit 

Around 111 crore people in the country have Aadhaar numbers.

"There are 49 crore bank accounts linked to Aadhaar. Every month 2 crore accounts are being seeded with Aadhaar," Prasad said.

Aadhaar Pay for Cashless Transactions to Be Launched Soon: Prasad
 
 

