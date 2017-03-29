An FIR has been lodged on a complaint by the UIDAI that Aadhaar applications with two names, but with the same biometric information, were filed, in what seems to be the first such case under the Aadhaar Act.

In a complaint given by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the Crime Branch, it has been alleged that "a single person with the same parameters of biometric information has got himself enrolled under two different identities".

The UIDAI is a central agency which collects the biometric and demographic data and issue Aadhaar cards. Two persons - Raj Kishore Roy and Debayan Roy- have been named in the complaint.

The police have begun probe in the case and will be serving notices to the two persons, one of whom is an employee of a prominent news network.

"We will be probing as to how the two persons have the same biometric information and the intent behind it," said a senior police officer.

Ramesh Kumar, deputy director in Pragati Maidan UIDAI Regional Office told police that on March 18, a person named Raj Kishore Roy, had enrolled for Aadhaar and submitted his demographic and biometric information.

However, during an internal scrutiny by the UIDAI, it was found that on March 17, another person Debayan Roy, had enrolled for Aadhaar by furninshing the same biometric and demographic information as that of Raj Kishore Roy, police said.

"The incidents, prima facie, imply that a single person with the same parameters of biometric information has got himself enrolled under two different identities thereby impersonating in either or both the incidents presumably using fabricated documents," said the complaint.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Aadhaar Act and cheating by impersonation.