Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

536 Million Users to Log Onto Internet in Indian Languages by 2021, Finds Google-KPMG Study

 
01 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
536 Million Users to Log Onto Internet in Indian Languages by 2021, Finds Google-KPMG Study

An estimated 536 million Indians are expected to use regional languages while online by 2021, complemented by increasing affordability of devices and data charges and availability of more local content, a report by Google-KPMG says.

The report estimates that Hindi Internet users (at 201 million) will outnumber those accessing the Web in English at 199 million by 2021.

India is expected to have 735 million Internet users by the same time from 409 million in 2016.

Interestingly, a significant number of Indian language Internet users already access government services, classifieds, news and payment services "exclusively online".

Indic language users are not just accessing chat apps and digital entertainment but are also opting for digital payments methods.

In 2016, the total number of Internet users who accessed Internet in Indian languages and English stood at 234 million and 175 million, respectively.

Apart from Hindi, Marathi and Bengali users are expected to drive volume growth, while Tamil, Kannada and Telegu users are expected to be among the most digitally engaged through 2016 to 2021.

Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu online users are expected to form almost one-third of the total Indic language user base.

"Growth in user base will be complemented by increasing penetration of Internet enabled devices, availability of affordable high speed Internet, rising digital literacy and Indian language enablement of the ecosystem bringing and engaging more Indian language users online," the report says.

Given that nine out of 10 new Internet users in India are likely to be an Indic language user, Google has been ramping support for Indian languages across its various products like Maps and Search.

This will ensure that more people can access Internet in a language of their choice.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google KPMG Report, Indic language, Internet, India, Internet Users in India
Samsung Marshmallow Parental Control App Launched for Android
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
536 Million Users to Log Onto Internet in Indian Languages by 2021, Finds Google-KPMG Study
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Which One Is Right for You?
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top
  3. Jio Plans, Nokia 3310 Price, Vivo V5s and LG G6 Launch, More This Week
  4. Has JioTV Become a Real Option for Cord-Cutters in India?
  5. Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  6. Best Chrome Extensions to Block Ads
  7. ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits
  8. Some Samsung Galaxy S8 Users Are Reporting Random Restart Issues
  9. iPhone 8 Mould Image Leak Tips Key Design Details
  10. Samsung's New App Lets Children Decide Their Own Smartphone Usage Limit
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.