Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

3,500 Child Pornographic Sites Blocked Last Month, Government Tells Supreme Court

 
14 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
3,500 Child Pornographic Sites Blocked Last Month, Government Tells Supreme Court

Highlights

  • Government blocked about 3,500 child pornography websites in India
  • SC has asked CBSE to install jammers in schools to block such content
  • It was also said that it wouldn't be possible to install jammers in buses

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that it is taking steps to deal with the issue of child pornography in its entirety and around 3,500 websites hosting such content have been blocked last month.

The government told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that it has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider installation of jammers in schools to block access to child pornographic content.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar that it is not possible to install jammers in school buses.

"We are coming out with steps which will deal with the situation in its entirety," she told the bench.

"Jammers in school buses are not possible," Anand said, adding, "government has asked the CBSE to consider whether jammers can be installed in schools to curb access to such websites."

The government told the court that it would file a status report on the steps taken by it to curb child pornography. The court has asked the Centre to file a status report within two days.

The apex court was hearing a petition which has sought direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to curb the menace of child pornography across the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Porn, Porn Ban, Child Porn Ban, Internet, India, CBSE
War for the Planet of the Apes, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and More – The Weekend Chill
Australia to Compel Chat Apps to Hand Over Encrypted Messages
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
3,500 Child Pornographic Sites Blocked Last Month, Government Tells Supreme Court
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Now Available With Zero Percent Interest EMI Schemes in India
  2. Reliance Jio Feature Phone Images, Full Specifications, Features Leaked
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Any File Type, Bundle Shared Media
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 to Go Up for Pre-Orders Today
  5. NanoPhone 'Smallest Phone in the World' Launched in India
  6. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  7. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  8. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  9. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale via Amazon India on August 23, Registrations Open
  10. Samsung Might Just Have Given Us the First Glimpse of Galaxy Note 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.