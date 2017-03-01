Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

YouTube Will Offer Its Own Pay-TV Service as It Moves Beyond Cat Videos

 
01 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube Will Offer Its Own Pay-TV Service as It Moves Beyond Cat Videos

Fed up with paying for cable the traditional way? You may soon be able to subscribe to it over the internet with ... YouTube.

The Google-owned site, known for cat videos and do-it-yourself makeup tutorials, is the latest company to offer a version of cable that looks and feels more like Netflix. Dish, Sony and AT&T already have Internet cable alternatives , and Hulu has one coming soon.

None of these have yet been huge hits. YouTube is hoping its expertise in recommendations and search makes it stand out.

Dubbed YouTube TV, the new service will cost $35 a month for access to about 40 channels when it launches in the next few months, similar to rivals. But it will be initially limited to a few cities where it has deals with broadcasters. And so far, Google doesn't appear to have deals for popular channels such as HBO, AMC and TBS.

The online proposition
There are roughly three million fewer traditional TV households in the US then there were four years ago, a decline of about 3 percent. Online alternatives such as Dish's Sling TV, AT&T's DirecTV Now and Sony's PlayStation Vue had about 1.5 million customers combined in 2016.

But companies like YouTube believe a substantial number of people could be persuaded to pay for TV online. Many of these potential customers are younger people who have never had cable and watch shows and movies primarily through online services such as Netflix.

But these online cable alternatives have drawbacks of their own. They may not offer substantial savings compared with cable, and offer incomplete channel lineups and inconsistent video quality.

YouTube's offering
YouTube's service will cost $35 (roughly Rs. 2,340) a month, similar to the cheapest deals from AT&T's DirecTV Now and Sony's PlayStation Vue, but more expensive than Dish's Sling TV. It comes with unlimited storage in a cloud DVR; only Vue also offers a DVR to all customers. It will allow three people to watch on different devices at the same time.

The new service underscores how far YouTube has evolved since its early days as a repository for pirated shows and movies. Over the past several years, YouTube has beefed up anti-piracy controls and allowed television producers and networks to share in ad revenue. Those companies are now willing to partner with YouTube on this new endeavor.

But YouTube still faces challenges making this work. In addition to the no-shows in its channel lineup, it will launch only in cities where it can offer live feeds of the major broadcasters, which tend to be larger metropolitan areas. (YouTube says it will work on expanding to other markets, although that will require cutting deals with the owners of network affiliate stations in those cities.) It will work on a TV only via Google's Chromecast streaming gadget.

What's the problem?
In general, Internet TV services are an incomplete substitute for cable.

Many popular programs aren't available because digital rights are a hodgepodge. You can't watch most NFL games on phones using these services - Verizon has those exclusive rights. DirecTV Now and Sling don't carry CBS, and live feeds for ABC, CBS and NBC are available only in some big cities, as most network stations are owned by third parties.

Although many cable subscribers say they don't need packages of 500 channels, they don't agree on which channels they actually want. These online services offer cheaper packages with fewer channels, but they are bound to be missing someone's favorites. As with cable, the cost mounts the more channels you add.

Cable companies also offer discounts when you buy Internet and TV services together, which can be cheaper than getting them separately. Prices for the online services start at $20 for Sling's cheapest bundle to $70 and up for the biggest packages from Vue and DirecTV Now.

Beyond that, these online services also have had quality issues with video freezing or not working at all. And to watch on a TV, you need an extra gadget like an Apple TV, a PlayStation game console, a Roku box or, now, a Chromecast - and not every service works with every gadget.

Tags: YouTube, YouTube TV, Entertainment, Apps, Internet, Google
Zopo Flash X Plus With 4G LTE Support, 13-megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 13,999
Oppo F1s
YouTube Will Offer Its Own Pay-TV Service as It Moves Beyond Cat Videos
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Today, New Tariff Plans Spotted
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
  5. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  6. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  7. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  8. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  9. Amazon Web Services Outage Causes Ripples Across the Internet
  10. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.