Lucky Grahak Yojana, Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana: How to Check if You Won

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced two new schemes – namely Lucky Grahak Yojana for retail consumers, and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana for small businesses – in a bid to boost digital payments in India. Winners will get a minimum of Rs. 1,000 through a lucky draw - while the winners will be chosen on daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana, merchants who have won under the Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana will be announced every week. Both the schemes have been launched to incentivise citizens for using cashless payment methods, and will run till April 14.

In order to participate in Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana, you need to make digital payments through either of the following modes: UPI (Unified Payment Interface), RuPay AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System), and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data). Those who use other cashless payment modes, such as e-wallets , debit and credit cards, will not be eligible for the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana rewards. Also, to be eligible for the Lucky Grahak and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana rewards, you must make transactions between Rs. 50 and Rs. 3,000. Those who make purchases above Rs. 3,000 will not be eligible for the rewards in this scheme.

How to find out if you have won under Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana

If you make digital payments using any of the four approved digital payment methods, you can check to see if you have won the reward under Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

Follow the steps to find out if you have won under the Lucky Grahak and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

Go to the https://digidhanlucky.mygov.in/ website Depending on whether you are a Consumer or a Merchant, click on the corresponding button In the box that appears next, provide the mobile phone number registered with your UPI/ USSD/ RuPay/ AEPS account You will receive an OTP, which you must enter in the box that appears in the middle of the screen Click the Try Your Luck button The next message will show if you have won under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana

If you have made a payment via the above mentioned approved methods but get the No Information Available message, you can provide more details, such as your card number in case of RuPay, VPA for UPI transactions, Aadhaar number for AEPS, and mobile number (once again) for USSD payments.

Lucky Grahak Yojana rewards

Under the Lucky Grahak Yojana, 15,000 consumers will get Rs. 1,000 each daily; the weekly prizes will be worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 5,000, and will be distributed between 7,000 consumers. The mega draw on April 14 will have prizes of Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 50 lakh, and Rs. 25 lakh. The government will announce total of 100 winners for USSD payments, 1,500 winners each for UPI and AEPS transactions, and 11,900 winners for RuPay.

Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana rewards

7,000 merchants per week stand to win rewards of Rs. 50,000, Rs, 5,000, and Rs. 2,500 each week from December 25, 2016 to April 14, 2017. The mega draw, which will take place on April 14, will have rewards worth Rs. 50 lakh, Rs. 25 lakh, and Rs. 5 lakh.

