Everyone across India will be glued to live news as election results from UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur start pouring in Saturday. Counting begins at 8am IST and the first election results 2017 have already come in, with TV channels of course being everyone's preferred mode for live news updates. But if you happen to be away from a TV screen and want to track live news on the go, there are multiple ways to track 2017 assembly election results online.

When will election results for UP, Punjab, and other states be announced?

The counting begins from 8.00am IST on March 11, Saturday, and the initial election results trends from UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur should be known soon after.

How to track election results 2017 online?

There are multiple ways you can track live updates of the election results online. You can head over to NDTV.com or the NDTV News app to see minute-by-minute updates on how parties fare in the hotly contested elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Gadgets 360 readers will also see the NDTV election cube on mobile and desktop showing the latest 2017 election results on Saturday. Or you can head over to any of the other news websites or use any of the following methods to track election results live:

Election results 2017 on Election Commission website

You can also track the results on Election Commission of India’s official website, where comprehensive details and trends related to the election results will be updated.

Election results 2017 on Twitter

If you prefer to track news on social media, then head to Twitter and follow popular hashtags like #ElectionResults, #AssemblyElections, #AssemblyElections2017, #UPPolls2017, and of course #ResultsWithNDTV as well as other trending hashtags that get created on the social media platform on Saturday to get the latest election results.

Election results 2017 on Google, Bing

Microsoft's Bing has also announced that it will provide live Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and UP election results onSaturday. “Starting 11th March 2017, 6.00am IST, with just one click on Bing.com, users will be able to get details on the leading and winning party, key candidates and a comparison of their performance viz-a-viz last elections across all 5 states. It further includes counting updates that will help you track which party is leading the elections and by what margin,” the company said in a statement.

While Google doesn't seem to be doing anything special for election results 2017, a quick search on Google will of course point you to live coverage of 2017 elections results from different sources, and links to different websites covering the Assembly elections results 2017.

Election results 2017 on Facebook

Facebook can also be a good source for finding the 2017 election results online, as the social media platform has been buzzing with everything about the elections since January. BJP, Navjot Singh Siddhu, and defence have emerged as the hottest elections 2017 topics on Facebook and there are bound to be discussions on the social media platform as the election results come in.