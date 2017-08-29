Linking Aadhaar to PAN card was compulsory for income tax returns filed after July 1, 2017, but the government gave taxpayers the option to simply quote the number, or provide the acknowledgement number for their Aadhaar application in case they couldn't link the two. But the time to link Aadhaar to PAN is upon as the last date for the same is August 31, leaving just two days for the process to be completed. If the two are not linked by the deadline, your tax returns will not be processed, says the official Income Tax E-filing website. This is regardless of the Aadhaar number being quoted in tax returns or the acknowledgement number being quoted. If you are experiencing trouble linking Aadhaar to PAN, then you can do so by SMS too. Follow the steps below to learn how to link the two.

How to Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online

How to link Aadhaar to PAN card by SMS

The Income Tax department’s facility to link Aadhaar and PAN by SMS provides users with two numbers: 567678, and 56161. You need to send the SMS in the following format – UIDPAN<SPACE>123456789012<SPACE>ABCDE12345. In this, the 12-digit number represents you Aadhaar number, while the second one is your PAN card number.

If your name is spelt differently in the records of the two agencies, you will receive an Aadhaar OTP via SMS for confirmation. However, if other details, such as date of birth or sex, do not match, you will have to head to the National Securities Depository Ltd. website (for PAN), or UIDAI portal (for Aadhaar) to change details so that they match.

Though the process to link Aadhaar to PAN by SMS or the Internet is a must for all taxpayers, it is mandatory for those whose incomes do not fall under the taxable bracket as well. According to the government, this step will help curb tax evasion in the country.