The August 31 deadline to link PAN card with Aadhaar number is here, and you only have a few hours to complete the process. If the two are not linked by the end of the day, your income tax returns will not be processed, says a notification on the Income Tax E-filing website. The last date for PAN card-Aadhaar linking has already been extended once so the government is unlikely to give citizens more time once the deadline ends. Moreover, if the process to link PAN card with Aadhaar is not completed in time, the IT returns filed this year will become void, attracting a penalty of up to Rs. 5,000 and heavy interest can be levied in case of payable taxes. The Aadhaar PAN linking must be done irrespective of whether you provided the acknowledgement number for Aadhaar card, or quoted it in the tax returns form.

If you want to link the two but are not sure how to do it, you can use the e-facility launched by the Income Tax department, which is the easiest way to link the two. In fact, you don't even need to sign in to the IT website to link your Aadhaar number and PAN card.

How to Link Aadhaar and PAN card by SMS

How to link PAN card with Aadhaar online

If you want to link PAN card to Aadhaar online, head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal and follow the steps below:

On the website, click on the link on the left saying Link Aadhaar. Now, enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, and the Captcha, and then click on Link Aadhaar. This should link the PAN and Aadhaar, but if there is any discrepancy in your details, you'll receive an Aadhaar OTP to confirm the linkage. Enter the OTP and click on Save to continue. You can also link the details after logging in to the income tax website. Log in as you normally would and then click on Profile Settings in the top menu. Next, find Link Aadhaar. Enter your Aadhaar number and click on Save to continue.

This will only work if the details on the PAN and the Aadhaar card match. In case of any discrepancies, you can upload a scan of your PAN card, or register via OTP on your linked mobile number as mentioned above.

However, with heavy traffic expected on the Income Tax E-filing portal, you can instead choose to link Aadhaar, PAN card via SMS also.

That's all there is to it right now. Did this guide help you to link Aadhaar card and PAN? Let us know via the comments, and check out the rest of our How-to articles.