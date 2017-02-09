Live Streaming means broadcasting something on the Internet, as it happens. Until a couple of years ago, videos on the Internet were mostly recorded, edited and then uploaded to platforms like YouTube, Dailymotion, and so on. Thanks to the capable imaging and processing capabilities of today’s smartphone, live streaming has become possible for anyone. Every major social network, from Facebook, to Twitter, Instagram now allows you to broadcast yourself live, that your followers on those social networks can watch and interact with. The one that started it all - Meerkat, unfortunately shut down a few years later. But, Periscope - its competitor at the time - was acquired by Twitter and now the service is integrated within the platform.
But let's start with the basic question - why would anybody want to use live streaming? Well, there could be a multitude of reasons - maybe you’re at an interesting place or tourist destination or at an important life occasion like your marriage. Okay, seriously you shouldn’t be live streaming your marriage; maybe you can get someone else to do it. There are many creative ways that people from all walks of life are exploring with live streaming. Some are even using it to report an incident for the world to see.
So how does one go about doing this? Here’s how to get started with streaming live video on various platforms:
1) How to stream live video on YouTube
YouTube recently launched live streaming on its popular video platform, but is currently restricted only to people who have verified accounts with more than 10,000 subscribers. The company has said that it will enable this feature for everybody else with time. If you happen to qualify already, then here's how you can stream live on YouTube:
2) How to stream live video on Facebook
Follow these steps to stream live on Facebook:
3) How to stream live video on Twitter
Follow these steps to stream live on Twitter:
4) How to live stream live video on Instagram
Follow these steps to stream live on Instagram:
5) How to live stream live video on Periscope
Although Twitter acquired Periscope and now has live streaming, you can still use the Periscope app itself to stream if you prefer. Follow these steps to stream live on Periscope:
That’s it. Hope you enjoy broadcasting yourself to the world. Let us know what you think about live streaming. Do you think it’s fun? Do you think it’s lame? Sound off via the comments below.
Advertisement
Advertisement