Linking Aadhaar number with PAN card will become mandatory for filing tax returns starting July 1, and with just one day left for the rule to come into effect, everyone is wondering how to link the two. If you are a tax payer, then you must link your Aadhaar with your PAN today so that you do not face any hiccups during tax season. The process is quite simple, and you can link Aadhaar to PAN by SMS or online. However, with the Income Tax e-filing portal experiencing heavy traffic and taking a long time to load, SMS seems to be like the better option for now. Follow the steps below to learn how to link Aadhaar and PAN card by SMS.

How to link Aadhaar to PAN card by SMS

The Income Tax department’s facility to link Aadhaar and PAN by SMS provides users with two numbers: 567678, and 56161. You need to send the SMS in the following format – UIDPAN<SPACE>123456789012<SPACE>ABCDE12345. In this, the 12-digit number represents you Aadhaar number, while the second one is your PAN card number.

If your name is spelt differently in the records of the two agencies, you will receive an Aadhaar OTP via SMS for confirmation. However, if other details, such as date of birth or sex, do not match, you will have to head to the National Securities Depository Ltd. website (for PAN), or UIDAI portal (for Aadhaar) to change details so that they match.

How to Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online

Though the process to link Aadhaar to PAN by SMS or the Internet is a must for all tax payers, it is mandatory for those whose incomes do not fall under the taxable bracket as well. According to the government, this step will help curb tax evasion in the country.