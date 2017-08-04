Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

04 August 2017
Follow the steps here to learn how to file income tax returns online

Highlights

  • You can e-file income tax returns on the official website
  • The form can be downloaded from the income tax e-filing website
  • You can check your returns after logging into your e-filing account

The last date to file income tax returns online is August 5. This means if you haven’t filed the returns yet, you have just one day left to do so. The most convenient way of filing income tax returns is over the Web, and nowadays there are several convenient ways of doing it online, from the government’s official e-filing website to third-party websites such as Cleartax and Taxspanner. If you are not familiar with the income tax e-filing process on the official website, just follow the simple steps mentioned below.

How to file income tax returns online

  1. First up, you need to go to the official Income Tax E-Filing website, and download the requisite ITR form. To download the form, search for the Downloads header and click on the ITRs (Updated on 01/08/17) link.
  2. On the next page, you can download the forms depending on your status (individual, company), and sources of income in Excel format.
  3. The Excel file with the income tax returns format will be downloaded in a zip file; extract the file and fill the details for Financial Year 2016-17 in the green cells. Remember to fill all sheets in the Excel file, namely Income Details, TDS, TCS, Taxes Paid and Verification, AL, 80G etc. 
  4. Once you have filled your income tax details in all the sheets, click Validate on the first sheet.
  5. Now that the Income Tax Returns form has been filled, log into your E-Filing account using your PAN card and registered password.
  6. Under the E-File tab, click on Upload Return in the dropdown menu.
  7. Select 2017-18 as the Assessment Year, while the ITR Form Name mentioned in the form you downloaded and filled. Upload the Excel sheet, and if you have a registered digital signature, you can upload that as well.
  8. If you do not have digital signature, you can register one online by going to Register Digital Signature Certificate under Profile Settings. After providing the digital signature, click Submit.
  9. If you don’t want to register a digital signature, the income tax department requires you to verify the returns 
  10. Once the returns are verified, you can your e-filing under the My Account tab and clicking View e-Filed Returns/ Forms.

Interface to Upload Income Tax Returns on E-Filing Website

 

That’s it! Make sure you follow all the steps to file income tax returns online in the right order so that the e-filing process runs smoothly. Of course, remember to link your Aadhaar number with your PAN card as it has become mandatory for filing returns after July 1; you can check out how to link the two online and via SMS.

