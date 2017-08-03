Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Check PAN Card Validity Status Now That 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Have Been Deactivated

 
03 August 2017
How to Check PAN Card Validity Status Now That 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Have Been Deactivated

Details required to find out PAN card validity status

The government has deactivated as many as 11.44 lakh PAN cards as on July 27, and identified thousands of fake PAN cards. The deactivated PAN cards violated the principle of one PAN per person, while the fake PAN cards had been allotted to non-existent persons or were issued to people furnishing false identity details. If you are unsure of the validity status of your own PAN card, it is best that you check the status, which can be done online. If you do have multiple PANs, then you will be able to find out which of them is now valid, all you need to do is to follow the process below:

How to check PAN card validity status

  1. To check the PAN card validity online, head to the Income Tax e-Filing website, and click on the Know Your PAN button on the left side of the screen.
  2. On the next page, fill in the requisite details – name, status (individual, company etc.), mobile number, and so on. The mobile number has to be the same as the the one you had registered when filling the PAN card form, as you will receive the OTP on this number  for user verification.
  3. Once all the details are filled, click Submit. On the page that loads next, enter the OTP you receive on the registered phone number.
  4. If you indeed have multiple PAN card entries matching your details, you will be asked more questions, such as name of the father.
  5. Once you provide the requisite information, you will be able to check your PAN card validity status, as well as the number of the active PAN card, and its jurisdiction.

How to Check PAN Card Validity Active Status 1 How to Check PAN Card Validity Status

The Income Tax returns e-filing website can help you check PAN card validity status in a matter of minutes

 

It goes without saying that all details provided to check the PAN card validity status should be accurate, and have to match the ones you submitted when filling the form the first time.





 
 

