Amazon Prime is a loyalty programme from Amazon that charges you a membership fee, but then gives you offers such as free shipping, free next day delivery (on some orders), early access to certain Amazon sale offers, lightning deals, exclusive discounts, and also, access to Amazon Prime Video. It's a pretty good deal overall considering you only pay a nominal price, and becomes especially lucrative when you realise it includes Prime Video streaming service too. Moreover, it gives you access to attractive deals in Prime-exclusive sales. Wondering how to become an Amazon Prime member? We detail everything you need to know.

Amazon Prime membership fee

The Amazon Prime membership fee is Rs. 499 for the whole year, a small sum to pay for the free shipping, bundled video streaming service, and discounts during sales. Moreover, users can opt for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, which entails all the benefits associated with the service without any costs involved. However, if a sale is about to start or is going on, such as the Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 10 and 11, you cannot sign for the free trail to the service.

Amazon lets you sign up for Prime and try it out for one month before you decide whether or not you want to pay for it, and if after a month you're not interested, just don't renew the subscription and you won't be charged for it at all.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Open the Amazon website or the Amazon app (Android | iOS). Sign in on the app or website if you haven't already with your registered Amazon account. In the app, tap on the Menu icon on the top left, and then tap on Try Prime. On the website, move your mouse over Try Prime and then click on Try Prime Free. Click or tap on Start your 30-day Amazon Prime free trial.

That's it! You're now an Amazon Prime member. You will get unlimited free delivery, instant access to unlimited video streaming, and special deals just for Prime members.

This is completely free for the first month, so you don't even need to enter your payment information at this point. After a month of using Amazon Prime, it will be added to your shopping cart automatically, and you can choose to pay for Prime from that point forward. The first month is completely free so you can check it out and decide if it's worth it for you, and if you choose not to subscribe you don't have to pay anything.

That's all there is to it. For more useful guides, check out our helpful how to section.