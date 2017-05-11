Amazon Prime is a loyalty programme from Amazon that charges you a membership fee, but then gives you offers such as free shipping, free next day delivery (on some orders), early access to certain Amazon sale offers, lightning deals, exclusive discounts, and also, access to Amazon Prime Video. It's a pretty good deal overall, for just Rs. 499 for a year, particularly when you consider that this includes Prime Video. If you want to become an Amazon Prime member, the process is pretty simple, and you don't need to pay anything right now.

Amazon lets you sign up for Prime and try it out for one month before you decide whether or not you want to pay for it, and if after a month you're not interested, just don't renew the subscription and you won't be charged for it at all.

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Open the Amazon website or the Amazon app (Android | iOS). Sign in on the app or website if you haven't already with your registered Amazon account. In the app, tap on the Menu icon on the top left, and then tap on Try Prime. On the website, move your mouse over Try Prime and then click on Try Prime Free. Click or tap on Start your 30-day Amazon Prime free trial.

That's it! You're now an Amazon Prime member. You will get unlimited free delivery, instant access to unlimited video streaming, and special deals just for Prime members.

This is completely free for the first month, so you don't even need to enter your payment information at this point. After a month of using Amazon Prime, it will be added to your shopping cart automatically, and you can choose to pay for Prime from that point forward. The first month is completely free so you can check it out and decide if it's worth it for you, and if you choose not to subscribe you don't have to pay anything.

That's all there is to it.