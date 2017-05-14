The Flipkart Big 10 Sale has started as the Amazon sale enters its last leg. While Flipkart offers on mobile phones will not go live until Monday, May 15, we already know many of the smartphone discounts that will be provided as part of the sale. But that doesn't mean you will not get to snag some deals on electronics on the first day of the sale. We've picked some of the best offers from the first day of the Flipkart sale, including big-screen TVs, smartwatches, streaming media players, and more.

Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 1

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Apple Watch Series 2 (Review) and Series 1. You can get an additional Rs. 1,500 off if you pay with an HDFC Bank credit card or Rs. 300 cashback with PhonePe payments. This brings down the price of the Apple Watch Series 1 38mm space grey with sport band to Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 23,900) and the 42mm to Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 25,900). The Apple Watch 2 42mm space grey with sport band is down to Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900).

The Apple Watch Series 1 is an upgraded version of the first-generation Apple Watch, with a new dual-core processor. The Apple Watch Series 2 models are water resistant, include GPS built-in, sport a brighter display, and run on a new processor.

Price: Starting from Rs. 18,900

Samsung Gear Fit 2

Samsung's Gear Fit 2 smartwatch (Review) is down to Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000). This is one of the lowest price points we've seen on the Gear Fit 2. The deal is applicable on all three color variants of the smartwatch. The Gear Fit 2 includes GPS, heart rate monitoring, and notification functionality. The smartwatch is capable with Android smartphones as well as iPhones. If you're looking for a combination of a smartwatch and a fitness band at this price point, the Gear Fit 2 should serve you well.

Price: Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 15,000)

Panasonic Shinobi 49-inch full HD smart LED TV

You can grab Panasonic's Shinobi 49-inch full HD smart LED TV for as low as Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 78,900) on the Flipkart Big 10 sale; the same TV usually retails at a price point of Rs. 55,000. You can even exchange your old TV for an additional discount up to Rs. 22,000. If you're in the market for a big-screen LED TV with smart functionality, this model should tick the right boxes. The TV includes support for three HDMI ports and two USB ports. You can access Internet-based content on the TV using a wireless connection.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 78,900)

VU 40-inch full HD LED TV

VU's 40-inch full HD LED TV is available for Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000) on Flipkart's Big 10 sale. You can exchange your old TV to get a maximum instant discount of Rs. 12,000 on your purchase. You can also avail a no-cost EMI offer if you pay using a Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The TV features an A+ grade IPS panel that offers a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Three are two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Fossil Marshall smartwatch

In the Flipkart sale, the Fossil Marshall smartwatch is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 13,295 (MRP Rs. 18,995). The smartwatch is compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones, although you may not be able to access all its features on an iPhone. The smartwatch can track all your fitness related activities, and deliver notifications from your smartphone. It is water resistant, and offers a battery life of an entire day.

Price: Rs. 13,295 (MRP Rs. 18,995)

Google Chromecast 2

The Google Chromecast 2 is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399) on Flipkart. Pair it with an HDFC Bank credit card payment or a PhonePe payment and you can get an additional discount on the purchase. The Google Chromecast 2 is a media streaming device that can let you stream content from your smartphone to your big-screen HDMOI-enabled TV. You can also mirror your smartphone screen on the TV. You can use the USB port on your TV to power the Chromecast 2, and alternatively you can use the supplied power adapter as well. Chromecast 2 will add smart functionality to your normal LED TV, enabling you to access Internet content on your TV.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

Onida 42-inch full HD smart LED TV

If you're in the market for a budget LED TV that comes with smart functionality that doesn't cost a bomb, the Onida 42-inch full HD smart LED TV can cater to your demands. The TV is available for Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990). The TV includes three HDMI ports and three USB ports. It is powered by a quad-core processor that can run built-in apps, enabling you to access content from the internet using a wireless or a wired connection.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

