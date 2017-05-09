The Flipkart Big 10 Sale, scheduled between May 14 and May 18, marks the company being in business for a decade, and is a big deal for the company. While fashion, TVs, home appliances, and furniture will be on discount between May 14 and May 18, the sale on smartphones, electronics, and accessories will start on May 15 and last till May 18. While the Flipkart sale will provide discounts of up to 80 percent on certain products, there’s also the ‘Bid and Win’ part of the sale, details of which many consumers are not aware of. Here’s a primer on what Flipkart Bid and Win is, how it works, and the fine print you need to know.

What is Flipkart Big 10 Sale’s Bid and Win offer?

Flipkart Big 10 Sale’s Bid and Win offer is centred on allowing customers to place bid on certain products, and the bid with the lowest-unique amount will win. The winner (who placed a unique bid with the lowest sum) will then have the option to purchase the product at the price they placed the bid on. Once the winner of a particular bid is announced, they will have to complete the purchase within 24 hours.

How does Flipkart ‘Bid and Win’ offer work?

To participate in the Flipkart Bid and Win offer, you need to be 18 years or above in age, and must have an account on the e-commerce platform. The Flipkart homepage will have a widget with the products on which bids are being run; bidding period will be between 12am to 11:59pm each day.

In order to win, customers need to place unique bids of lowest value. For example, a Rs. 18,000 smartwatch can receive two bids of Rs. 15,000, one of Rs. 16,481.35, and one of Rs. 15,423. Of these, the winner will be the bid that values the smartwatch at Rs. 15,423, if no-one else bid that exact number. The Rs. 15,000 bids were disqualified because there were two bids of the same amount, while the Rs. 16,481.35 did not make the cut because the winning bid quoted a lower amount.

The winning bid will be announced 12 hours after the bidding ends on the offer page, and the winners will be intimated via their registered email address. They will have the option to buy the product at the quoted price, excluding delivery charges (if applicable). To redeem the Flipkart Bid and Win offer, they will need to head to the My Rewards section in their account within 48 hours of the bid period ending. If they click on the link in the My Rewards section, they will have to purchase the product within 24 hours, or forfeit the offer.

Other Flipkart Big 10 Sale offers

Apart from the Bid and Win offer, the Flipkart sale comes with up to 50 percent discounts on smartphones, up to 40 percent off on electronics such as iPad tablets, laptops, cameras, etc. TVs and consumer durables will have discounts between 20 percent and 60 percent in the Flipkart sale. 20 shoppers stand to win free trips to Kuala Lumpur, and those who purchase goods worth Rs. 2,000 will get MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs. 2,500. There’s a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, and 30 percent cashback on purchases made via PhonePe, the Yes Bank and Flipkart-powered UPI solution.