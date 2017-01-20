Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today, taking over from outgoing president Barack Obama. The Trump inauguration process has already started with the wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Donald Trump’s inauguration will start at 11:30am ET (10pm IST) with opening remarks, and the swearing-in ceremony will take place half an hour later.

Millions will be watching Donald Trump being sworn as the next US president at the Capitol Building, and you can join in via a live stream or follow the event on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Here’s a list of online destinations you can head to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration live stream online.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration on YouTube

Many news websites in the US have partnered with YouTube to host their live video coverage of the Donald Trump inauguration. You can head to the official channels of The Washington Post, Bloomberg Politics, NBC News, CBS News, Telemundo, and Univision to watch the live stream video. USA Today is reportedly going to stream the event as a 360-degree video on YouTube.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration on Twitter

Twitter has partnered with Newshour to live stream the Donald Trump inauguration ceremony. You can head to inauguration.twitter.com to watch the live video coverage of the event. The live stream video will start at 11am ET (9:30pm IST) on January 20. You do not need to log in to Twitter to watch the Trump inauguration live stream.

How to track Donald Trump's inauguration via websites

Many publications, such The New York Times, The Politico, Fox News, and Democracy Now will be hosting the Trump inauguration ceremony on their respective websites. You can follow Donald Trump's Inauguration as 45th US President on NDTV.com as well.

Other ways of watching Donald Trump's inauguration

You can also head to the official White House website to watch Donald Trump inauguration live as he is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.