CBSE Results 2017 for Class 12 on May 28: How to Check Scores Online

 
27 May 2017
CBSE Results 2017 for Class 12 on May 28: How to Check Scores Online

Highlights

  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 are likely to be released on May 24
  • You can check the results on the official websites or via IVR
  • The CBSE results are also available in students’ DigiLockers

CBSE results 2017 for Class 12 will be declared on May 28, the central education board has finally confirmed. This will end several weeks of wait for both students and their parents, and puts a stop to the confusion surrounding the CBSE results 2017 for Class 12 because of the marks moderation policy. The CBSE had struck down the moderation policy for this year, but was then directed by the Delhi High Court to continue with it for at least this year. The start of Class 12 CBSE exams too had been delayed, from March 1 to March 9, due to assembly elections in five states.

With the date for announcing CBSE results 2017 for Class 12 finally announced, students looking forward to their scores would be on the edge of their seats. If you are also waiting for the Class 12 CBSE results too, here are a few tips to check your scores online.

  1. As always, the results will available on the following websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in.
  2. CBSE will also provide class 12 digital mark sheets via DigiLocker, and the DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.
  3. The Class 12 CBSE results for 2017 will also be available via IVR. You can dial 011-24300699 (+9111-24300699 if you are outside India) or 011-28127030 (+9111-28127030 if you are outside India) and follow the instructions to get your Class 12 result.
  4. CBSE also emails schools the Class 12 results of their students as soon as they are announced. So you can either head to the school premises to check the results or see if the results have been uploaded on the school website.

According to a report, the results will be declared between May 24 and May 27. With 10.98 lakh students giving the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, a lot of traffic can be expected on the official channels for the results. So if you are unable to open the page when the results are announced, just keep refreshing the page periodically. It is imperative to keep your CBSE roll number and school code handy to find out your marks as soon as possible.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: CBSE Class 12 Results, CBSE Class 12 2017 result, CBSE Class 12 Results 2017, CBSE Class 12 Results Online, CBSE Results Online
CBSE Results 2017 for Class 12 on May 28: How to Check Scores Online
 
 

