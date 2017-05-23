The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 12 of 2017 are expected to be released on Tuesday, May 24 on the board’s official website. There is no confirmation yet regarding the actual date and time of the CBSE 2017 Class 12 results being announced, and for anxious students and parents, the wait seems to only be getting longer. The CBSE Class 12 exams this year started on March 9, against March 1 in previous years, because of assembly elections in five states.

According to a report, the results will be declared between May 24 and May 27. If you want to check your CBSE Class 12 2017 results online starting May 24, here are a few options:

As always, the results will available on the following websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in. CBSE will also provide class 12 digital mark sheets via DigiLocker, and the DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. The Class 12 CBSE results for 2017 will also be available via IVR. You can dial 011-24300699 (+9111-24300699 if you are outside India) or 011-28127030 (+9111-28127030 if you are outside India) and follow the instructions to get your Class 12 result. CBSE also emails schools the Class 12 results of their students as soon as they are announced. So you can either head to the school premises to check the results or see if the results have been uploaded on the school website.

With 10.98 lakh students giving the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, a lot of traffic can be expected on the official channels for the results. So if you are unable to open the page when the results are announced, just keep refreshing the page periodically. It is imperative to keep your CBSE roll number and school code handy to find out your marks as soon as possible.