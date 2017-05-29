Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Your Marks Online

 
29 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Your Marks Online

Highlights

  • CBSE 10th result 2017 are expected between May 31 and June 2
  • The Class 10 results will be available on the three official websites
  • You can also get your results via IVR calls, SMS, and DigiLocker

With the CBSE Class 12 results finally declared, it is the turn of Class 10 students to get the jitters for their scores. The stakes are high for the 8.8 lakh students who are awaiting their Class 10 CBSE results 2017, and the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the results by June 2, Friday. If you are waiting for your CBSE results too, you are probably on your computer and regularly refreshing the pages on the three official websites. But the official websites are not the only means of getting your CBSE 10th result 2017. Here are a few ways to check your Class 10 results online:

  1. Official websites – Of course, you can head to the three official websites –www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in – to check your results.
  2. IVR – Then there’s the CBSE Class 10 result IVR system that provides you the results via a call (charged at 30p per minute per roll number). You can call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).
  3. SMS – Students can check their CBSE 10th result via SMS too (charged at 50p per SMS). Following are the numbers you can send the SMS to from your registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)
  4. You can also get your CBSE Class 10 mark sheets 2017 in your DigiLocker account. The DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.
  5. Many schools nowadays put up their Class 10 results on their official website, so you can head over there too.

It goes without saying that you should keep your CBSE roll number, school number, and centre number handy. And while the results are expected to be declared on June 2, one report claims the CBSE 10th result 2017 will be announced on May 31. With uncertainty looming over the official date, it is best to keep checking the official websites every few hours.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Result 2017, Class 10 Results
Computex 2017: Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ZenBook Flip S, and More Announced
HotDeals 360
CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Your Marks Online
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Referral Programme Launched: Here's How You Can Refer Others
  2. Google Adds Personal Tab to Search Results for Private Content
  3. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  4. ARM Launches New CPUs and GPU Focused on AI and Machine Learning
  5. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  6. India's Ethical Hackers Rewarded Abroad, Ignored at Home
  7. OnePlus 5 Photo Leaks Tip Vertical Dual Rear Camera and Design
  8. BSNL Plans Satellite Phone Service for All in 2 Years
  9. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ZenBook Flip S and More Announced at Computex 2017
  10. Three Simple Ways to Get ‘Cash’ and Other Rewards From Google
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.