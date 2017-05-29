Destiny 2 Not Releasing On Steam Is the Best Thing for PC Gamers
With the CBSE Class 12 results finally declared, it is the turn of Class 10 students to get the jitters for their scores. The stakes are high for the 8.8 lakh students who are awaiting their Class 10 CBSE results 2017, and the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the results by June 2, Friday. If you are waiting for your CBSE results too, you are probably on your computer and regularly refreshing the pages on the three official websites. But the official websites are not the only means of getting your CBSE 10th result 2017. Here are a few ways to check your Class 10 results online:
It goes without saying that you should keep your CBSE roll number, school number, and centre number handy. And while the results are expected to be declared on June 2, one report claims the CBSE 10th result 2017 will be announced on May 31. With uncertainty looming over the official date, it is best to keep checking the official websites every few hours.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement