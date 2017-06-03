Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CBSE 10th Result 2017 to Be Declared Today: Results on Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and Other Sites

 
03 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
CBSE 10th Result 2017 to Be Declared Today: Results on Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and Other Sites

Highlights

  • CBSE Class 10 result will be declared before 12pm
  • The CBSE 10th result 2017 can be checked online on Bing
  • The results can also be checked on the official website, IVR, and SMS

CBSE 10th result 2017 is on top of the mind today for the lakhs of students who took the exams as the board is scheduled to release the grades today. Of course, students can check their scores on the three official websites – CBSE.nic.in, CBSEresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in – but they’re not the only source, as the Central Board of Secondary Education has partnered with Microsoft to provide the CBSE Class 10 result via its search engine Bing as well. This will allow students, parents, and teachers another avenue to get the results and decrease load off the official websites, which will experience heavy traffic.

CBSE Class 10 results 2017 online

While the grades are confirmed to be declared today, the board has the students, parents, and teachers on the tenterhooks as it has not given a fixed time for CBSE 10th result 2017 to be released. According to a circular by CBSE, Class 10 results for the students who took the exams will be announced forenoon, meaning any time before 12pm. This leaves everyone involved refreshing Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and other websites every few minutes. If you are also concerned about your CBSE 10th result 2017, here are a few ways to check your grades.

  1. To check their grades on Bing, students can look up the search query CBSE 10th result 2017 and enter their roll number, school number, centre number, and the on-screen captcha verification when prompted.
  2. CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.results.nic.in. Here, too, you will be required to provide your roll number, school number, and centre number to get your grades.
  3. The CBSE Class 10 results can also be received via SMS (charged at 50p per SMS). Following are the numbers you can send the SMS to from your registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).
  4. For your CBSE 10th result 2017, you can check the board’s IVR system that provides you the results via a call (charged at 30p per minute per roll number). You can call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel).
  5. The marksheets with your CBSE Class 10 result will be stored in your DigiLocker account as well. Your DigiLocker details will be sent to you via the SMS on the number registered with CBSE.
  6. Many schools nowadays put up their Class 10 results on their official website, so you can head over there too.

The CBSE 10th result 2017 grades will be required for allotting students the streams – Science, Commerce, and Humanities – for their 10+2 classes. The results should be out soon, so keep refreshing the webpages mentioned above every few minutes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Result, CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Results 2017, CBSE Results, Microsoft, Bing, CBSE Results on Bing
Apple Set to Expand Siri, Taking a Different Approach From Amazon's Alexa
HotDeals 360
CBSE 10th Result 2017 to Be Declared Today: Results on Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and Other Sites
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft's Bing to Offer Easy Access to CBSE Class X Results
  2. Microsoft’s Bing Partners With CBSE to Bring Class X Results
  3. Nokia 3, 5, 6 India Launch Date, Moto C Comes to India, More: 360 Daily
  4. Nokia's New Android Phones Are Expected to Launch in India on June 13
  5. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Have Infinity Display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  7. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  9. Sony Xperia XZ Premium First Impressions
  10. Moto C With 4G VoLTE Support, 2350mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.