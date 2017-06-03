CBSE 10th result 2017 is on top of the mind today for the lakhs of students who took the exams as the board is scheduled to release the grades today. Of course, students can check their scores on the three official websites – CBSE.nic.in, CBSEresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in – but they’re not the only source, as the Central Board of Secondary Education has partnered with Microsoft to provide the CBSE Class 10 result via its search engine Bing as well. This will allow students, parents, and teachers another avenue to get the results and decrease load off the official websites, which will experience heavy traffic.

CBSE Class 10 results 2017 online

While the grades are confirmed to be declared today, the board has the students, parents, and teachers on the tenterhooks as it has not given a fixed time for CBSE 10th result 2017 to be released. According to a circular by CBSE, Class 10 results for the students who took the exams will be announced forenoon, meaning any time before 12pm. This leaves everyone involved refreshing Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and other websites every few minutes. If you are also concerned about your CBSE 10th result 2017, here are a few ways to check your grades.

To check their grades on Bing, students can look up the search query CBSE 10th result 2017 and enter their roll number, school number, centre number, and the on-screen captcha verification when prompted. CBSE Class 10 results will also be available on www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.results.nic.in. Here, too, you will be required to provide your roll number, school number, and centre number to get your grades. The CBSE Class 10 results can also be received via SMS (charged at 50p per SMS). Following are the numbers you can send the SMS to from your registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). For your CBSE 10th result 2017, you can check the board’s IVR system that provides you the results via a call (charged at 30p per minute per roll number). You can call 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 55530 (Idea Cellular), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), and 54321202 (Airtel). The marksheets with your CBSE Class 10 result will be stored in your DigiLocker account as well. Your DigiLocker details will be sent to you via the SMS on the number registered with CBSE. Many schools nowadays put up their Class 10 results on their official website, so you can head over there too.

The CBSE 10th result 2017 grades will be required for allotting students the streams – Science, Commerce, and Humanities – for their 10+2 classes. The results should be out soon, so keep refreshing the webpages mentioned above every few minutes.