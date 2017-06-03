Destiny 2 Not Releasing On Steam Is the Best Thing for PC Gamers
CBSE 10th result 2017 is on top of the mind today for the lakhs of students who took the exams as the board is scheduled to release the grades today. Of course, students can check their scores on the three official websites – CBSE.nic.in, CBSEresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in – but they’re not the only source, as the Central Board of Secondary Education has partnered with Microsoft to provide the CBSE Class 10 result via its search engine Bing as well. This will allow students, parents, and teachers another avenue to get the results and decrease load off the official websites, which will experience heavy traffic.
While the grades are confirmed to be declared today, the board has the students, parents, and teachers on the tenterhooks as it has not given a fixed time for CBSE 10th result 2017 to be released. According to a circular by CBSE, Class 10 results for the students who took the exams will be announced forenoon, meaning any time before 12pm. This leaves everyone involved refreshing Bing, CBSE.nic.in, and other websites every few minutes. If you are also concerned about your CBSE 10th result 2017, here are a few ways to check your grades.
The CBSE 10th result 2017 grades will be required for allotting students the streams – Science, Commerce, and Humanities – for their 10+2 classes. The results should be out soon, so keep refreshing the webpages mentioned above every few minutes.
