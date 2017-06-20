If you've ever experienced the frustration of a pop-up flying across the screen while reading an article, you've probably wondered how to get rid of it. On mobile, it's much more annoying, given pop-ups tend to take over the entire screen. With most modern browsers - like Google Chrome, UC Browser, Opera, and Firefox - you don't have to worry, since they have a built-in pop-up blocker. This enables you to automatically prevent pop-up ads, although it's not entirely foolproof. We looked at how different browsers handle pop-ups, and the most popular browser in India (just ahead of Chrome) is UC Browser.

UC Browser doesn't have a standalone setting for blocking pop-ups. Instead, its ad-block function takes care of both ads and pop-ups. That's bad for publishers (like us) who depend on the ads they serve, so if there's a website you like, consider white-listing them.

Here's how you can block pop-ups in UC Browser on Android and iOS.

How to block pop-ups in UC Browser (Android)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on UC Browser for Android, follow these steps:

Open UC Browser. Go to Settings from the quick menu on the bottom of the screen. Tap on Adblock. Toggle Adblock on.

How to block pop-ups in UC Browser (iPhone)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on UC Browser for iOS, follow these steps:

Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on UC Browser? Share your questions via the comments below.

