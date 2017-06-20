Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Block Pop-Ups in UC Browser

 
20 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
How to Block Pop-Ups in UC Browser

Highlights

  • Pop-up blockers are built-in on popular browsers
  • In UC Browser, ad blocking and pop-up blocking are linked
  • Here's how to disable pop-ups in UC Browser

If you've ever experienced the frustration of a pop-up flying across the screen while reading an article, you've probably wondered how to get rid of it. On mobile, it's much more annoying, given pop-ups tend to take over the entire screen. With most modern browsers - like Google Chrome, UC Browser, Opera, and Firefox - you don't have to worry, since they have a built-in pop-up blocker. This enables you to automatically prevent pop-up ads, although it's not entirely foolproof. We looked at how different browsers handle pop-ups, and the most popular browser in India (just ahead of Chrome) is UC Browser.

How to Block Pop-Ups in Chrome

UC Browser doesn't have a standalone setting for blocking pop-ups. Instead, its ad-block function takes care of both ads and pop-ups. That's bad for publishers (like us) who depend on the ads they serve, so if there's a website you like, consider white-listing them.

Here's how you can block pop-ups in UC Browser on Android and iOS.

How to block pop-ups in UC Browser (Android)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on UC Browser for Android, follow these steps:

  1. Open UC Browser.
  2. Go to Settings from the quick menu on the bottom of the screen.
  3. Tap on Adblock.
  4. Toggle Adblock on.

popup up android UC Browser popups

How to block pop-ups in UC Browser (iPhone)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on UC Browser for iOS, follow these steps:

  1. Open UC Browser.
  2. Go to Settings from the quick menu on the bottom of the screen.
  3. Tap on Adblock.
  4. Toggle Adblock on.

Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on UC Browser? Share your questions via the comments below.

For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: UC Browser
How to Block Pop-Ups in Chrome
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's Letter to Employees Leaks, Contains Rules for Sex With Co-Workers
Redmi Note 4
How to Block Pop-Ups in UC Browser
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Price, Specifications & More
  2. Moto X Force Now Available on Flipkart for as Low as Rs. 12,999
  3. Vodafone's New SuperNight Pack Offers Unlimited 4G Data at Rs. 6 per Hour
  4. Moto C Plus First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. OnePlus 5 Camera Specifications Revealed, Press Render Leaked
  7. Amazon India Opens Contest With OnePlus 5 as the Prize
  8. Amazon Sale Continues With Deals on OnePlus 3T, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, More
  9. Moto C Plus to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today
  10. OnePlus 5 StyleSwap Covers Leaked in Four Variants Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.