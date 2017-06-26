How to Block Pop-Ups in Firefox

How These Two TV Shows Are Changing the Rules for Adapting Books
Browsing on the Web on your phone or computer can become a fraught experience if you visit sites that throw a lot of pop-ups at you. It's particularly bad on the mobile where it is hard to dismiss these. However, this is slowly becoming less of an issue, as most browsers now allow you to prevent pop-ups altogether. Firefox is the second-most popular desktop browser in India, and you can follow the below steps to block pop-ups with Firefox.
If you'd like to block pop-ups on Firefox for desktop, follow these steps:
If you'd like to block pop-ups on Firefox for Android, follow these steps:
If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Firefox for iOS, follow these steps:
Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on Firefox? Share your questions via the comments below.
For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement