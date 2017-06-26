Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

How to Block Pop-Ups in Firefox

 
26 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
How to Block Pop-Ups in Firefox

Highlights

  • Pop-up blockers are built-in on popular browsers like Firefox
  • It's really easy to get started with pop-up blocking
  • You can also disable the in-built pop-up blocker, if you want

Browsing on the Web on your phone or computer can become a fraught experience if you visit sites that throw a lot of pop-ups at you. It's particularly bad on the mobile where it is hard to dismiss these. However, this is slowly becoming less of an issue, as most browsers now allow you to prevent pop-ups altogether. Firefox is the second-most popular desktop browser in India, and you can follow the below steps to block pop-ups with Firefox.

How to block pop-ups in Opera (Windows/ macOS/ Linux)

If you'd like to block pop-ups on Firefox for desktop, follow these steps:

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Click the hamburger menu button in the top-right corner, and choose Options.
  3. Choose Content in the left-hand side.
  4. Tick Block pop-up windows to block pop-ups, or untick to allow.

popup firefox pc Firefox popups

How to block pop-ups in Opera (Android)

If you'd like to block pop-ups on Firefox for Android, follow these steps:

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Type about:config in the address bar.
  3. Search for dom.disable_open_during_load.
  4. Set it to false to allow pop-ups, and true to block pop-ups.

How to block pop-ups in Opera (iPhone/ iPad)

If you'd like to change the pop-up blocker setting on Firefox for iOS, follow these steps:

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Tap the hamburger menu button at the bottom.
  3. Swipe left, and then choose Settings.
  4. Turn on the toggle for Block Pop-up Windows to block pop-ups, or turn it off to allow pop-ups.

popup firefox ios Firefox popups

Have you had any trouble with pop-ups on Firefox? Share your questions via the comments below.

For more tutorials, visit our How-To section.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Firefox
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's Letter to Employees Leaks, Contains Rules for Sex With Co-Workers
iMCO Watch, the World's First Alexa Smartwatch, Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 4
How to Block Pop-Ups in Firefox
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  2. Airtel Extends 30GB Data Offer for Postpaid Subscribers
  3. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  4. PM Modi Invites US Tech CEOs to Invest in India, Lauds GST
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Be Company's Most Expensive Smartphone Yet
  6. OnePlus 5 Launched, Jio Home Delivery, Vodafone 29 Pack, More This Week
  7. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery Announced for India
  8. NASA's Mars Probe Spots Evidence of Ancient Lake
  9. OnePlus 5 Review
  10. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.