BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched BHIM, described by him as a brand-new app that will amount to “a world wonder.” BHIM - Bharat Interface for Money - is named for Dr BR Ambedkar, said the PM, and is positioned to play a big role in the government’s push for digital transactions.

"Be it a smartphone or a feature phone of Rs 1,000-1,200, BHIM app can be used. There is no need to have Internet connectivity," says PM Modi. "One only needs a thumb. There was a time when an illiterate was called 'angutha chhaap'. That has changed. Your thumb is your bank now.”

BHIM allows customers to transact electronically without having to use a credit or debit card, or by creating and storing a mobile wallet.

What Is BHIM App, How Can You Use It?

Here is your 10-point guide to BHIM: