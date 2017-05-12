Amazon Great Indian Sale has kicked off and there are plenty of offers on your favourite mobiles, TVs, laptops, and a whole lot more. If you are in the market for electronics, you will be able to get some great deals as part of the ongoing Amazon sale, and rival Flipkart's sale that starts later this week. But if you are confused with the all the offers that are part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale, and just want to just know the best deals mobile phones and other electronics, we have you covered. Here are the best offers on smartphones, Amazon Kindles, TVs, and other products as part of the sale:

Mobile offers during Amazon sale

iPhone 7 32GB

The best offer during the Amazon Great Indian Sale is undoubtedly on the iPhone 7 32GB, which is selling at its lowest online price yet. Currently down to Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000), it beats all other previous offers. We don't think Flipkart will be able to match a price this good during its Big 10 Sale scheduled for later this week. If you're in the market for an iPhone 7, this is the time. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and is powered by Apple's A10 chip.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

Link: Amazon

Honor 6X 64GB

The Honor 6X 64GB is currently down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) as part of th Amazon Great Indian sale. That's a great price for a device with these kind of specifications: 12MP + 2MP dual lens primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, 5.5-inch full HD display, 3340 mAh battery, and it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. The 15-month manufacturer warranty includes a 30-days period of screen breakage cover and 6-months for accessories.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Link: Amazon

iPhone SE 32GB

The Apple iPhone SE 32GB is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,200) as part of the Amazon sale. This is one of the lowest price points we've seen on the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE feature's Apple's iconic design with a 4-inch display. It includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple's A9 processor, and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,200)

Link: Amazon

Offers on TVs and other electronics during Amazon sale

TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Add a big-screen 4K TV to your living room at a budget. The TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is currently down to Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 48,990) as a Lightning Deal during Amazon Great Indian Sale. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It includes 1.5 years worth of manufacturer warranty in case anything goes wrong. The Lightning Deal is expected to run multiple times during the sale days.

Price: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 48,990)

Link: Amazon

Lenovo Miix

If you're in the market for a Windows 10-based hybrid, the Lenovo Miix is worth a shot. The two-in-one is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 56,690) during the Amazon sale. You can even get a no-cost EMI offer on this device. A no-cost EMI offer lets you purchase anything with EMIs on a credit card, and you end up getting the entire interest component of the EMIs back. The device runs on an Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It includes a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 56,690)

Link: Amazon

Plantronics BackBeat 903+ wireless earphones

The Plantronics BackBeat 903+ in-ear earphones are down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,890) on the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The headphones promise an advanced sound technology to give you a great listening experience along with extra bass. The earphones also include a microphone that is capable of cutting out noise using a dual-mic AudioQ2 technology. The battery inside these earphones can last up to seven hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,890)

Link: Amazon

Bose SoundTrue headphones

The Amazon sale has lowered the price of Bose SoundTrue headphones, down to Rs. 8,032 (MRP Rs. 13,388). The headphones feature soft padded headband with a memory foam that promises to be comfortable for long-term usage. The inline remote also includes a microphone that lets you make and receive phone calls on the go. The headphones come with a carry case that makes them easier to carry around.

Price: Rs. 8,032 (MRP Rs. 13,388)

Link: Amazon

Kindle E-readers

As expected with any major Amazon sale, its best two Kindle variants are available at a discount. The Kindle Paperwhite is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the all-new Kindle is available for Rs. 5,000 (MRP Rs. 5,999). If you're confused, the Paperwhite comes with a backlit display while the all-new Kindle does not. This means you'll be able to read books on a Kindle Paperwhite when you're in the dark or dimly lit places. The all-new Kindle is great if you don't need a backlit display. You also get 6 months worth of Kindle Unlimited for free with your purchase.

Links: Kindle Paperwhite, All-New Kindle

Sennheiser HD 598 CS

The Sennheiser HD 598 CS headphones are available as a Lightning Deal for Amazon Prime members in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian sale, priced at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 18,990). These headphones usually sell at a price point of Rs. 8,500. The closed-back headphones offer an excellent sound experience along with noise isolation. If you are in the market for headphones at this price point, the Sennheiser HD 598 CS will not disappoint. The headphones come with two detachable cables. They're lightweight, and quite comfortable for long-term usage.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Link: Amazon

Free Xbox 360 with Surface Pro 4

Rather than a flat discount on the Surface Pro 4, you will get a free Xbox 360 and a game when you purchase a Surface Pro 4 in the Amazon sale. The freebies will be shipped to you within 45 days of purchase. The Surface Pro 4 starts at Rs. 72,999 and goes up till Rs. 160,000 for the high-end variant. It includes a 31.242cm full HD display, and runs on Core i5 processor (sixth generation). It runs Windows 10 out of the box. You can pair it with a type cover keyboard to make it a full fledged laptop.

Price: Starting from Rs. 72,999

Link: Amazon